Weekly Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JAN 22 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – 2 p.m. afternoon session. Evening session – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Public Meeting Room. 10001...

WEDNESDAY, JAN 22

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – 2 p.m. afternoon session. Evening session – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Public Meeting Room. 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

PINOCHLE/MEXICAN TRAIN/EUCHRE CARD GROUPS – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register, call (804) 768-7904.

CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. Knit, crochet, socialize, and share your techniques. All skill levels welcome.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library Maker space. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

THURSDAY, JAN 23

NO EVENTS SCHEDULED

FRIDAY, JAN 24

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register, call (804) 768-7904.

SATURDAY, JAN 25

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER – 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12201 Richmond Street, Fellowship Hall. Boy Scouts of America Scouting Unit 2819. $10 adults, $6 children (11 and under). To go boxes available.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY 101: FOR TEENS – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. Learn how Chesterfield County government works in this fun and interactive class. This is the first step to completing the Future Community Leaders Certificate. Ages 12-17. Register online at library.chsterfield.gov.

PAINT YOUR OWN MINIATURES: WARHAMMER – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. Enter the world of tabletop gaming by painting your own miniature figures. Teens of all skill levels will learn to paint their Warhammer figurines. All supplies provided.

RUBIK’S CUBE SOLVE – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. Library staff will teach you the algorithms to solve this fun puzzle game, and you get your very own Rubik’s Cube to take home. Register online at library.chsterfield.gov

CREATE A COLORFUL POTHOLDER – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Central Library Maker Space. Using cotton loops and a simple loom, children will make a potholder to take home. For ages 5-10. Register online at library.chsterfield.gov

MONDAY, JAN 27

RESEARCH AT LIBRARY OF VIRGINIA – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Library. Ride the CCPL shuttle to the Library of Virginia to gain access to a wide variety of resources for your genealogical research. Register online at library.chsterfield.gov.

THROUGH THE GENERATIONS: AFRICAN AMERICAN ART AT VMFA – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. Join Valerie Cassell Oliver, Sydney and Francis Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, as she discusses the exhibit “Through the Generations.” This exhibit will be available for viewing throughout February.

BETWEEN THE COVERS BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. “The Lying Game” by Ruth Ware will be discussed.

SPECIAL STORY TIME WITH THOMAS DALE HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC STUDENTS – 3:45 p.m. o 4:30 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. Students from Thomas Dale High School’s Specialty Center for the Arts will use their musical talents to bring story time to life.

REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education for Virginia – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. Lay Rescuer Training event to learn: How opioid overdoses happen and how naloxone works. Register online at library.chsterfield.gov

TUESDAY, JAN 28

LUNCHTIME JAM SESSION – Noon to 1:30 p.m. Central Library Central Meeting Room. Beginner-friendly, informal jam session, focused on old-time music. Bring your instrument and play along. (This is a practice session for musicians, not a concert. All musicians welcome!)

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chester Library. Students in grades Pre-K-5 can connect with volunteers for help, use library resources, and have space to do their homework.

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register, call (804) 768-7904.

GRACE CAFE – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Chester Presbyterian, 3424 W. Hundred Road.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal, 12201 Richmond St.

WEDNESDAY, JAN 29

PINOCHLE/MEXICAN TRAIN/EUCHRE CARD GROUPS – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register, call (804) 768-7904.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library MakerSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

