HB 928 receives unanimous support

By Del. Carrie Coyner

It was another busy week at the General Assembly. Thousands of people descended upon Capitol Grounds on Monday to lobby for gun rights in the Commonwealth. I also had visits throughout the week from many constituents about education funding, climate change, housing and healthy youth initiatives. My legislation is being heard in committees including House Bill 928 establishing a regional recovery high school for students suffering from substance abuse disorder or disease. HB 928 received unanimous support from the Education Committee and the PreK-12 Education Subcommittee of Appropriations this week.

Substance abuse is a persistent issue facing adolescents in the United States and in the Commonwealth. The opioid epidemic is the number one medical crisis of the 21st century. Nationwide, by the 8th grade, 28 percent of adolescents have consumed alcohol, 15 percentAssembly have smoked cigarettes, and 16.5 percent have used marijuana. As a former School Board member and as a parent, I know firsthand that educators and families lack the means to address this issue in concrete and effective ways. There is a need for students struggling with substance abuse to have a safe and nurturing environment to not only receive recovery assistance but to also continue pursuing academics. So many of our families are making tough choices today about pulling their children out of school for full-time therapeutic placements and struggling with transitioning back into a traditional high school environment. This Recovery High School model provides families with another option – staying in school, receiving substance abuse recovery support and the most direct pathway back into a traditional high school setting, if desired by the family.

Recovery is hard. It takes work, and it can be compromised when not in an environment that is focused on your success. This school environment will be unique from other alternative schools as it will serve as the place where every child, staff member and family is focused on the same two goals –recovery and academic success. Follow this legislation at lis.virginia.gov. I can be reached via email at delccoyner@house.virginia.gov, by phone at (804)698-1062 or visiting my Capitol Office in Room 433.

Editor’s note: Delegate Carrie Coyner represents the 62nd House District, which covers parts of Chester, Enon, Hopewell, and Prince George. She will provide regular updates in the Village News during the General Assembly session.