Police Blotter

ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 01/01/2020 4 p.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.

BANNER WY (125xx block) 12/20/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BAY HILL DRIVE (125xx block) 01/19/2020 10 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

BERMUDA AVE (143xx block) 01/15/2020 8:45 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 01/21/2020 10:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

BEULAH RD (38xx block) 01/14/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

BLUEWATER TR (16xx block) 01/14/2020 5 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

BRADLEY BRIDGE RD (132xx block) 01/18/2020 10:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

CATTAIL RD (95xx block) 01/17/2020 3:45 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Other

CEDARDALE LN (42xx block) 01/19/2020 12:41 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

COGBILL RD (47xx block) 01/21/2020 12:15 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

COURT ST (214xx block) 01/15/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COURTHOUSE RD (101xx block) 01/16/2020 1 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

COURTHOUSE RD (101xx block) 01/23/2020 9:40 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from school building.

CRICKLEWOOD DR (61xx block) 01/18/2020 3:05 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Clothing, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.

DRAYTON LANDING DR (117xx block) 01/17/2020 9:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles

DUPUY RD (31xx block) 01/19/2020 2 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

FESTIVAL PARK PZ (5xx block) 01/16/2020 9 a.m. – Electronics reported stolen.

FOUNTAIN SQUARE PZ (43xx block) 01/18/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

GOOLSBY AVE (28xx block) 01/22/2020 1 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Clothing and money stolen from residence.

GREEN GARDEN CR (5xx block) 01/23/2020 12 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

HOLLYWOOD DR (43xx block) 01/17/2020 12:08 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 01/16/2020 6:40 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 01/01/2020 Noon – Rape-Forcible

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 11/15/2019 12:01 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

IRON BRIDGE RD (110xx block) 01/18/2020 8 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

IRON CREEK RD (113xx block) 01/21/2020 8 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JAMES RIVER RD (38xx block) 01/22/2020 12:05 p.m. – Vandalism around a playground.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx bock) 01/18/2020 8 a.m. – Side door entry during burglary. Money and electronics reported stolen.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 01/19/2020 9 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (135xx block) 01/19/2020 2:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (168xx block) 01/18/2020 5 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 01/10/2020 5 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 01/17/2020 9 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (94xx block) 09/15/2019 8 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from hotel room.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 01/19/2020 1:56 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

KINGSLAND CREEK LN 08/01/2019 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence

KRAUSE RD (102xx block) 01/21/2020 12:01 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LAKE FALLS DR (118xx block) 01/19/2020 6 p.m. – Side door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

LEISURE TR (63xx block) 01/18/2020 10 p.m. – Firearms and money stolen from vehicle.

LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 01/16/2020 8 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

LOREN DR (146xx block) 01/17/2020 3 p.m.– Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MARINA DR (21xx block) 01/17/2020 3 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MASON DALE CR (67xx block) 01/19/2020 7 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 01/15/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 01/16/2020 6 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.

MYRON AVE (25xx block) 01/08/2020 2 p.m. – Adjacent building entered during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

N RHODES LN (161xx block) 01/21/2020 3 p.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.

NORTH LIGHT DR (38xx block) 01/21/2020 12:30 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

OLD HAPPY HILL RD (131xx block 1/13/2020 5:50 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

OLD WARSON RD (55xx block) 01/20/2020 7 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

OLD ZION HILL (64xx block) 01/15/2020 4:05 p.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.

ORCHARD HILL DR (73xx block) 01/16/2020 1 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

PINELEAF DR (72xx block) 01/14/2020 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

PLEASANT RIDGE RD (882xx block) 01/21/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

POINT OF ROCKS RD (18xx block) 01/16/2020 12:30 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

RAINWATER RD (86xx block) 01/21/2020 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RANDALL DR (38xx block) 07/26/2019 8 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Firearms stolen from residence.

REEDY BRANCH RD (86xx block) 01/21/2020 10 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Firearms. electronics, and money stolen from residence.

RETRIEVER RD (59xx block) 01/21/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

TINSTREE DR (28xx block) 01/18/2020 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TRENTS BRIDGE RD (113xx block) 01/19/2020 11:15 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

W HUNDRED RD (19xx block) 01/16/2020 6 a.m. – Jewelry reported stolen.

W HUNDRED RD (19xx block) 01/22/2020 7 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 01/16/2020 6:15 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 01/13/2020 2 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

W OAK RIVER DR (91xx block) 01/22/2020 1:50 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon