Police Blotter
Police Blotter January 30, 2020 VN Staff
ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 01/01/2020 4 p.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.
BANNER WY (125xx block) 12/20/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
BAY HILL DRIVE (125xx block) 01/19/2020 10 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
BERMUDA AVE (143xx block) 01/15/2020 8:45 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 01/21/2020 10:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
BEULAH RD (38xx block) 01/14/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
BLUEWATER TR (16xx block) 01/14/2020 5 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.
BRADLEY BRIDGE RD (132xx block) 01/18/2020 10:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
CATTAIL RD (95xx block) 01/17/2020 3:45 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Other
CEDARDALE LN (42xx block) 01/19/2020 12:41 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
COGBILL RD (47xx block) 01/21/2020 12:15 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.
COURT ST (214xx block) 01/15/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
COURTHOUSE RD (101xx block) 01/16/2020 1 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
COURTHOUSE RD (101xx block) 01/23/2020 9:40 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from school building.
CRICKLEWOOD DR (61xx block) 01/18/2020 3:05 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Clothing, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.
DRAYTON LANDING DR (117xx block) 01/17/2020 9:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles
DUPUY RD (31xx block) 01/19/2020 2 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.
FESTIVAL PARK PZ (5xx block) 01/16/2020 9 a.m. – Electronics reported stolen.
FOUNTAIN SQUARE PZ (43xx block) 01/18/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
GOOLSBY AVE (28xx block) 01/22/2020 1 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Clothing and money stolen from residence.
GREEN GARDEN CR (5xx block) 01/23/2020 12 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
HOLLYWOOD DR (43xx block) 01/17/2020 12:08 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 01/16/2020 6:40 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.
INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 01/01/2020 Noon – Rape-Forcible
IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 11/15/2019 12:01 a.m. – Rape-Forcible
IRON BRIDGE RD (110xx block) 01/18/2020 8 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
IRON CREEK RD (113xx block) 01/21/2020 8 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
JAMES RIVER RD (38xx block) 01/22/2020 12:05 p.m. – Vandalism around a playground.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx bock) 01/18/2020 8 a.m. – Side door entry during burglary. Money and electronics reported stolen.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 01/19/2020 9 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (135xx block) 01/19/2020 2:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (168xx block) 01/18/2020 5 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 01/10/2020 5 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 01/17/2020 9 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (94xx block) 09/15/2019 8 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from hotel room.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 01/19/2020 1:56 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
KINGSLAND CREEK LN 08/01/2019 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence
KRAUSE RD (102xx block) 01/21/2020 12:01 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
LAKE FALLS DR (118xx block) 01/19/2020 6 p.m. – Side door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
LEISURE TR (63xx block) 01/18/2020 10 p.m. – Firearms and money stolen from vehicle.
LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 01/16/2020 8 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
LOREN DR (146xx block) 01/17/2020 3 p.m.– Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
MARINA DR (21xx block) 01/17/2020 3 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
MASON DALE CR (67xx block) 01/19/2020 7 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 01/15/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 01/16/2020 6 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.
MYRON AVE (25xx block) 01/08/2020 2 p.m. – Adjacent building entered during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
N RHODES LN (161xx block) 01/21/2020 3 p.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.
NORTH LIGHT DR (38xx block) 01/21/2020 12:30 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
OLD HAPPY HILL RD (131xx block 1/13/2020 5:50 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.
OLD WARSON RD (55xx block) 01/20/2020 7 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
OLD ZION HILL (64xx block) 01/15/2020 4:05 p.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.
ORCHARD HILL DR (73xx block) 01/16/2020 1 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
PINELEAF DR (72xx block) 01/14/2020 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
PLEASANT RIDGE RD (882xx block) 01/21/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
POINT OF ROCKS RD (18xx block) 01/16/2020 12:30 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
RAINWATER RD (86xx block) 01/21/2020 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
RANDALL DR (38xx block) 07/26/2019 8 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Firearms stolen from residence.
REEDY BRANCH RD (86xx block) 01/21/2020 10 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Firearms. electronics, and money stolen from residence.
RETRIEVER RD (59xx block) 01/21/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
TINSTREE DR (28xx block) 01/18/2020 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
TRENTS BRIDGE RD (113xx block) 01/19/2020 11:15 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
W HUNDRED RD (19xx block) 01/16/2020 6 a.m. – Jewelry reported stolen.
W HUNDRED RD (19xx block) 01/22/2020 7 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 01/16/2020 6:15 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 01/13/2020 2 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
W OAK RIVER DR (91xx block) 01/22/2020 1:50 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
Meet the McNeelys
Community Jan 30, 2020
Chesterfield delegation reaches consensus on new Circuit Court judge, Morrissey says
Chesterfield Government Jan 30, 2020
HB 928 receives unanimous support
Commentary Jan 30, 2020