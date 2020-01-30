Weekly Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JAN 29 PINOCHLE/MEXICAN TRAIN/EUCHRE CARD GROUPS – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call...

WEDNESDAY, JAN 29

PINOCHLE/MEXICAN TRAIN/EUCHRE CARD GROUPS – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call (804) 768-7904.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library MakerSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

FRIDAY, JAN 31

SCHOOL’S OUT! WINTERTIME ART KART – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. Make it a “crafternoon.” Spend your half-day off with us and make some simple winter crafts.

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call (804) 768-7904.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library MakerSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

SATURDAY, FEB 1

KICK OFF CELEBRATION – 4 p.m.to8 p.m. Virginia State University Gateway Hall, Virginia State University, 2808 Martin Luther King Dr. With this new afternoon event comes music, line dancing, food, and vendors. We’ll have Sud’n Change and DJ Chuck Stone keeping you on the dance floor. You don’t want to miss this ultimate “party with a purpose” kicking off this year’s Black History Month Celebration. Food available for purchase. Register at library.chesterfield.gov.

MAD SCIENCE: UP, UP AND AWAY 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. This special event introduces children to the principles of air pressure. Hot air balloons, vortex generators, and flying toilet paper will help children understand the power of air. Grades K-6.

SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS AND COCOA: NINETIES NOSTALGIA: ANIMANIACS – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chester Library Chester , Combined Room A & B. Kids and kids-at-heart are invited to get cozy for Saturday morning cartoons with cocoa, coloring sheets, and classic animation. We will be showing nineties favorite, “Animaniacs.”

SATURDAY STORYTIME: GROUNDHOG STORIES – 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. Will the groundhog see his shadow? We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, come listen to groundhog stories told by The Backpack Storyteller. Register online at library.hesterfield.gov.

LEARN TO LOOM KNIT – p.m. to 4 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Room A. Learn a fun and easy way to knit with your very own 3-D printed looms. Modern technology meets craft as you learn how to 3-D print the tool, then learn how to use that tool to knit a scarf. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

CHAPTER CHAT BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ettrick-Matoaca Library. Ettrick-Matoaca Meeting Room. “The Summer Before the War” by Helen Simonson will be discused.

TUESDAY, FEB 4

UNITED WAY VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM – Noon to 5 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room.

MAKER HOURS WITH SEWING MACHINES – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Room B. Grow your maker skills with Chester Library by dropping in for our open maker hours. Sewing machines are available for use, so get ready to make your masterpiece! 3-D printing on display with opportunities for use coming soon. Materials for practice only provided.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chester Library. Students in grades Pre-K-5 can connect with volunteers for help, use library resources, and have space to do their homework.

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call (804) 768-7904.

GRACE CAFE – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Chester Presbyterian, 3424 W. Hundred Road.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal, 12201 Richmond St.

WEDNESDAY, FEB 5

CHESTER CHOICES BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 10:30 a.m. to noon. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat-Buffet” by Edward Kelsey Moore will be discussed.

SAVING MEMORIES – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ettrick-Matoaca Library, Ettrick-Matoaca Meeting Room. Bring photos and cameras into the library and meet individually with library staff to have your memories saved on a flash drive or CD. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF ELIZABETH KECKLEY – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. This NEH grant-sponsored series, “Re-visioning Central Virginia Fore-mothers Through Narrative,” explores the lives and legacies of legendary central Virginia women who lived from the Colonial times through the Civil War: Pocahontas, Sally Hemings, Elizabeth Keckley, and Mary Bowser. This series of four talks will focus on these women’s lives, their social milieus, and research regarding their representations in texts and film. Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley’s 1868 memoir, “Behind the Scenes,” was the first major expression in autobiography of the interests and aims of the emerging African American leadership class in the post-Emancipation United States.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library MakerSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

