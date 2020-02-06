Chesterfield celebrating Black History Month with a variety of programs

Chesterfield County will host a variety of programs in observance of Black History Month. The programs will run through Feb. 29. Below is a...

Chesterfield County will host a variety of programs in observance of Black History Month. The programs will run through Feb. 29. Below is a list of programs offered until Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Through the Generations: reproductions from VMFA’s permanent collection of African American art created by artists who attended or taught at many of the area’s historically black colleges and universities. View the exhibit through Saturday, Feb. 29, Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, 23234

Loving: An award-winning film, based on the true story of an interracial couple’s fight against Virginia’s interracial marriage laws. Monday, Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m., at LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, 23236. Registration is required.

Origins of the First Twenty Africans – interpreter Pia Spinner will tell the story of the origins of the first 20 Africans brought to America. Thursday, Feb. 6, 6-7 p.m., Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Road, North Chesterfield, 23235. Registration is required.

Come Freedom, Come: a theatrical presentation about Martha Ann Fields, an enslaved Hanover County woman who escaped to freedom with her eight children. Saturday, Feb. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, 23234. Registration is required.

Leaders in Public Service :a panel discussion with former and current African American public servants who broke the color barrier in public service. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-3 p.m., Clover Hill Library, 6701 Deer Run Dr., Midlothian, 23112. Registration is required.

Gospel Sounds of Cora Armstrong- the Grammy nominated singer will bring her gift of music and storytelling to Virginia State University. Monday, Feb. 10, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Turner Auditorium, Hayden St., Petersburg, 23803. Registration is required.

Hip Hop Dance to Fitness: a program that will offer neo-traditional dance styles to Afrobeats. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6-7 p.m., Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road, Chesterfield, 23803. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.

