Every Vote Counts Forum on Saturday

The “Every Vote Counts Forum” will be a discussion about the current political climate and the importance of voting and civic engagement. The event...

The “Every Vote Counts Forum” will be a discussion about the current political climate and the importance of voting and civic engagement. The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, located at 5100 West Hundred Road, Chester. This event will be moderated by internationally known voters’ rights advocate, Gary Flowers. Flowers is the host of “The Gary Flowers Show” weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST on WREJ -101.3 FM / 990 AM (Rejoice Richmond.com).

The forum will be followed by a silent auction. Light refreshments will be served.

Gary Lamont Flowers is a humanitarian and a proud product of the Richmond Public Schools. He has served on the front lines of American and international civil/human rights advocacy and public policy analysis since 1989, having been trained at the historic law firm of Hill, Tucker & Marsh in Richmond. Flowers serves as a commissioner on the National Commission for Voter Justice, with the mission of protecting voting rights in the United States of America.

As a columnist for Black newspapers across the country, which are members of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, Flowers most recent columns include, “Maggie Walker’s honor would be impaired by tree”, “Why Vote on Nov. 4,” and, “Policy Priorities: Where is the American Dream?” that appeared in the Huffington Post.