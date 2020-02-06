Library welcomes award-winning author Lamar Giles

Chesterfield County will host renowned author Lamar Giles as part of the Black History Month celebration. Giles will talk about diversity in literature and...

Chesterfield County will host renowned author Lamar Giles as part of the Black History Month celebration. Giles will talk about diversity in literature and the power of personal stories. The Hopewell native is best known for his young adult books, such as “Fake ID” and “Overturned.”

The program, “Why We Need Diverse Books, with Lamar Giles,” will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, 7-8 p.m., Meadowdale Library. Registration is required.

For more information visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.

