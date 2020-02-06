Trending

Library welcomes award-winning author Lamar Giles

Events February 6, 2020 Press release

Chesterfield County will host renowned author Lamar Giles as part of the Black History Month celebration. Giles will talk about diversity in literature and...

Chesterfield County will host renowned author Lamar Giles as part of the Black History Month celebration. Giles will talk about diversity in literature and the power of personal stories. The Hopewell native is best known for his young adult books, such as “Fake ID” and “Overturned.” 

The program, “Why We Need Diverse Books, with Lamar Giles,” will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, 7-8 p.m., Meadowdale Library. Registration is required. 

For more information visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL. 

Visions to Reality

Community Feb 6, 2020

By Marly Fuller Most people look at retirement and...

Rally-goers deserve apology

Letter to the Editor Feb 6, 2020

To the Editor:In this week’s Village News, (Jan. 30) you quoted...

Support Chesterfield schools

Letter to the Editor Feb 6, 2020

To the Editor:It is crucial that strong, well-funded schools are sustained...
HB 925 receives unanimous support

Commentary Feb 6, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner Committee meetings this week were...

Every Vote Counts Forum on Saturday

Events Feb 6, 2020

The “Every Vote Counts Forum” will be a discussion about the...
Chesterfield celebrating Black History Month with a variety of programs

Events Feb 6, 2020

Chesterfield County will host a variety of programs in...
