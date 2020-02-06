Police Blotter
Police Blotter February 6, 2020 VN Staff
ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 01/27/2020 4:45 p.m. – Consumable and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
AUSTIN RD (14xx block) 01/23/2020 11 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
BATTERY DANTZLER CT (125xx block) 10/30/2019 12:01 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
BEN FRY DR (127xx block) 01/25/2020 9:30 a.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.
BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (123xx block) 01/25/2020 9 p.m. – Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.
BEULAH RD (41xx block) 01/28/2020 6:51 p.m. – Rear door entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 01/26/2020 6:30 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Clothing, consumable goods, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
CALDWELL AVE (48xx block) 01/26/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
CHESTER GARDEN CR (111xx block) 01/26/2020 7a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 01/27/2020 9 a.m. – Arson-School building.
COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/28/2020 11 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
COURTHOUSE RD (193xx block) 01/23/2020 10:15 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
GAFFNEY RD (30xx block) 01/01/2020 12:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
GAMBLERS COVE LN (148xx block) 01/24/2020 4 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
HOPKINS RD (56xx block) 01/25/2020 1:17 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery at restaurant. Money taken.
HUSTING CT (99xx block) 01/23/2020 1:45 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
HUSTING CT (99xx block) 01/23/2020 12:15 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
IRON BRIDGE RD (97xx block) 01/23/2020 4 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
IRON BRIDGE RD (60xx block) 01/11/2020 Noon – Vandalism to a vehicle.
JACKSON ST (215xx block) 01/25/2020 6:15 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 01/27/2020 7:15 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (51xx block) 01/26/2020 12:30 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (63xx block) 01/24/2020 6:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (76xx block) 01/17/2020 7 p.m. – Jewelry and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 01/24/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
KINGS GROVE TR (65xx block) 01/19/2020 4 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
LAKE CHESDIN PY (219xx block) 01/26/2020 6 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
LOST FOREST DR (91xx block) 01/27/2020 9 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
MAPLEVALE RD (29xx block) 01/17/2020 1:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
MEADWOOD CR (59xx block) 01/25/2020 1:44 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery at residence. Money and miscellaneous items taken from victim.
OAK BLUFF TR(60xx block) 01/23/2020 9 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
OLD STAGE RD (118xx block) 01/23/2020 11:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from building.
PARKGATE DR (155xx block) 01/24/2020 7 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
PRETTY LN (38xx block) 01/25/2020 7:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
RIVER RD (41xx block) 01/25/2020 2:55 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
ROUNDABOUT WY (66xx block) 01/23/2020 Noon – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
RUTLEDGE AVE (214xx block) 01/25/2020 7:17 p.m. – Robbery with a dangerous weapon. Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.
S BEULAH RD (65xx block) 01/25/2020 9 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
S CHESTER RD (131xx block) 01/28/2020 10:54 a.m. – Arson-School building.
STANLEY DR (48xx block) 01/25/2020 1 a.m. – Rape-Forcible
SALEM CHURCH RD (78xx block) 01/19/2020 3 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
SAMBAR RD (75xx block) 01/24/2020 7:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
SIR PEYTON DR (145xx block) 01/18/2020 4 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
TIMSBERRY CR (152xx block) 01/20/2020 1:15 p.m. – .ttached garage entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
TRAILTOP TR (141xx block) 01/26/2020 11:20 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
WHITLEY ST (148xx block) 01/23/2020 8 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
