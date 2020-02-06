Support Chesterfield schools
Letter to the Editor February 6, 2020 Public Comment
To the Editor:
It is crucial that strong, well-funded schools are sustained in Chesterfield County. The near- and long-term economic strength of the county will depend greatly on maintaining and always improving the quality of strong financially supported schools. Helps economic development, business retention, and house resales, and it positions our students to succeed. It is what can separate Chesterfield County from other jurisdictions. Our kids and community deserves the best we can provide. Support Chesterfield County schools.
Bob Innes
