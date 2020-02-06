Trending

Support Chesterfield schools

Letter to the Editor February 6, 2020 Public Comment

To the Editor:It is crucial that strong, well-funded schools are sustained in Chesterfield County. The near- and long-term economic strength of the county will...

To the Editor:
It is crucial that strong, well-funded schools are sustained in Chesterfield County. The near- and long-term economic strength of the county will depend greatly on maintaining and always improving the quality of strong financially supported schools. Helps economic development, business retention, and house resales, and it positions our students to succeed. It is what can separate Chesterfield County from other jurisdictions. Our kids and community deserves the best we can provide. Support Chesterfield County schools. 

Bob Innes

Visions to Reality

Visions to Reality

Community Feb 6, 2020

By Marly Fuller Most people look at retirement and...

Rally-goers deserve apology

Letter to the Editor Feb 6, 2020

To the Editor:In this week’s Village News, (Jan. 30) you quoted...

Support Chesterfield schools

Letter to the Editor Feb 6, 2020

To the Editor:It is crucial that strong, well-funded schools are sustained...
HB 925 receives unanimous support

HB 925 receives unanimous support

Commentary Feb 6, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner Committee meetings this week were...

Every Vote Counts Forum on Saturday

Events Feb 6, 2020

The “Every Vote Counts Forum” will be a discussion about the...
Chesterfield celebrating Black History Month with a variety of programs

Chesterfield celebrating Black History Month with a variety of programs

Events Feb 6, 2020

Chesterfield County will host a variety of programs in...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.