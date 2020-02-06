Weekly Calendar

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 CHESTER CHOICES BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 10:30 a.m. to noon. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. “The Supremes at...

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

CHESTER CHOICES BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 10:30 a.m. to noon. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” by Edward Kelsey Moore will be discussed.

SAVING MEMORIES – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ettrick-Matoaca Library, Ettrick-Matoaca Meeting Room. Bring photos and cameras into the library and meet individually with library staff to have your memories saved on a flash drive or CD. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF ELIZABETH KECKLEY – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. This NEH grant-sponsored series, “Re-visioning Central Virginia Fore-mothers Through Narrative,” explores the lives and legacies of legendary central Virginia women who lived from the Colonial times through the Civil War: Pocahontas, Sally Hemings, Elizabeth Keckley, and Mary Bowser. Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley’s 1868 memoir, “Behind the Scenes,” was the first major expression in autobiography of the interests and aims of the emerging African American leadership class in the post-Emancipation United States.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library Makerspace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call (804) 768-7904.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library Makerspace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library. The new MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

A MOVIE FOR VALENTINE’S DAY: “THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG” – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chester Library Chester Combined Room A & B. Join Chester Library and watch the love story of Tiana and Prince Naveen just in time for Valentine’s Day. Create your own set of frog eyes to help you find your own Valentine.

BACKPACK STORYTELLER: STORIES FROM THE HEART – 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Ettrick-Matoaca Library Ettrick-Matoaca Meeting Room. Join us at the Library for a series of Valentine-themed stories. For children ages 2-5. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

COME FREEDOM, COME – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Meadowdale Library. Meadowdale Meeting Room. Film and stage actor Valerie Davis portrays Martha Ann Fields, an enslaved cook from Hanover, Va., in this captivating production. Hear how this former enslaved woman took flight with her eight children and remade her life as a free woman.

HOUR OF CODE: CREATE A VIDEO GAME – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. Learn the basics of coding and the Google Blockly programming language by creating a game that explores the life of the colossal squid. Register at library.chsterfield.gov.

MONDAY, FEB. 10

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meadowdale Library.

Providing assistance to parents and students (Pre-K to 5). Activities for younger children are available. Schedule follows CCPS school calendar.

GOSPEL SOUNDS OF CORA ARMSTRONG – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anderson Turner Auditorium at Virginia State University. Bringing her keyboard and mellifluous voice, Cora Armstrong brings her gift of song to CCPL. This program is located at the Anderson Turner Auditorium at Virginia State University.

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

LUNCHTIME JAM SESSION – Noon ti 1:30 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. Beginner-friendly, informal jam session, focused on old-time music. Bring your instrument and play along.

UNITED WAY VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM – Noon to 5 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room.

MAKER HOURS WITH SEWING MACHINES – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Room B. Grow your maker skills with Chester Library by dropping in for our open maker hours. Sewing machines are available for use, so get ready to make your masterpiece! 3-D printing on display, with opportunities for use coming soon. Materials, for practice only, provided.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chester Library. Students in grades Pre-K to 5 can connect with volunteers for help, use library resources, and have space to do their homework.

Introduction to Gentle Yoga – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. educe stress and improve wellness while gently moving through poses that improve range of motion, core strength, and balance. Register online.chesterfield.gov.

GRACE CAFE – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Chester Presbyterian, 3424 W. Hundred Road.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal, 12201 Richmond St.

HUMBLE HEARTS – 11:30 a.m. Webber Church, Fellowship Hall.7800 Salem Church Road. Home cooked meal and entertainment. Frank Nelson, impersonator, is the entertainment this week.

