Big thanks from the 4-H Business Bunch Club

The 4-H would like to thank the staff at the Chester Library for allowing our club to display Christmas stockings and cards at the library during the past holidays. Our club dedicated a lot of time to community service in partnership with the Community Council on Aging. If you are interested in joining the club, please contact the Chesterfield Cooperative Extension at (804) 751-4401 for information on the Business Bunch Club (9-18 years old) and Clover Club (5-8 years old). We meet at the Chester Library on the first Monday of the month from 6 to7 p.m. Thank you also to the Chester Village News for their support. Submitted by Mark Farag, Club Historian.

Sarah Gregory

