Bowls of a different kind at church

Super Bowl Sunday was more than football for members of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church. While football fans were choosing which team to root for during the big game, Ivey church members chose to support Our Daily Bread Food Pantry with canned soup donations. A total of 150 cans of soup were collected on Sunday. February 2, providing 300 warm servings of soup to neighbors in need. Additionally, many donations of other needed items were received to be shared with the food pantry.

Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Harrowgate Road and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17120 Jefferson Davis Hwy., South Chesterfield. The members of Ivey Memorial welcome all with open hearts, open minds, and open doors. Learn more about Ivey Memorial at www.iveymemorial.org.