Chester Library hosts award-winning film as part of Black History Month celebration
Events February 13, 2020 Press release
Chesterfield County will show “Thunder Soul,” a documentary that tells the story of the reunion of Houston’s famous Kashmere High School Stage Band. The film will show Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m., Chester Library, 11800 Centre St., Chester, 23831. Registration is required and begins Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The program is one of a series of events offered as part of the Black History Month celebration. For more information and to register, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.
Pilgrim’s progress
Schools Feb 13, 2020
Beulah kindergarten teacher sees where it all begins Lauren...
The local government announced that the Chesterfield LIVE! music festival will...
The “Every Vote Counts Forum,” moderated by Gary Flowers...
And the survey says
Commentary Feb 13, 2020
By Del. Carrie Coyner I want to thank everyone who took...
Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off
Community Feb 13, 2020
The competition was on at Ivey Memorial United Methodist...
To the Editor: The 4-H would like to thank the staff...