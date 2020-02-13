Chester Library hosts award-winning film as part of Black History Month celebration

Chesterfield County will show “Thunder Soul,” a documentary that tells the story of the reunion of Houston’s famous Kashmere High School Stage Band. The...

Chesterfield County will show “Thunder Soul,” a documentary that tells the story of the reunion of Houston’s famous Kashmere High School Stage Band. The film will show Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m., Chester Library, 11800 Centre St., Chester, 23831. Registration is required and begins Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The program is one of a series of events offered as part of the Black History Month celebration. For more information and to register, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.