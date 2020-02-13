Save the date: Chesterfield LIVE! music festival returns May 9

The local government announced that the Chesterfield LIVE! music festival will return for its second year Saturday, May 9. This free, family-friendly event hosted...

The local government announced that the Chesterfield LIVE! music festival will return for its second year Saturday, May 9.

This free, family-friendly event hosted by Chesterfield County, in partnership with the Richmond Symphony and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, will feature acts including the Richmond Symphony, jazz ensemble Good Shot Judy and the R&B and soul band En’Novation. The festival will be held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, and all performances will take place under the symphony’s iconic “Big Tent.”

In addition to musical entertainment, there will be a children’s play area with local vendors and a variety of local food trucks. There will also be local beer and wine for purchase. Kick off your Mother’s Day weekend with family, friends and co-workers by celebrating music and local businesses in Chesterfield.

Gates open at 2 p.m. No pets, outside food or drinks, or glassware will be allowed. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended. For more information, visit the Chesterfield Chamber’s event page or www.ChesterfieldLIVE.org.

Become a Vendor

Vendors interested in renting space at Chesterfield LIVE! have three rental options:

Food vendors: A 20-by-20-foot booth space costing $250

Non-food vendors: A 10-by-10-foot booth space costing $150

Non-profit vendors: A 10-by-10-foot booth space costing $100

A tent is required for all vendors except mobile food units. Vendors are responsible for supplying their own tents and tables unless a tent package is purchased for an additional $250.

Become a Sponsor

Organizations may sponsor Chesterfield LIVE! at four levels: presenting sponsor ($25,000), diamond sponsor ($10,000), platinum sponsor ($2,500) and gold sponsor ($1,000). For a full list of benefits gained by sponsoring the event at each level, visit the Chesterfield Chamber’s event page.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor at Chesterfield LIVE!, register online or contact Chesterfield Chamber Events and Digital Marketing Manager Marnelle Fanfan at marnelle@chesterfieldchamber.com or (804) 748-6364.