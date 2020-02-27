Trending

Thank you, firefighters

Community February 27, 2020 Public Comment

Local resident Lynn Lofgren took a picture of firefighters from stations 1 and 14 last Saturday removing an angled flag on the Village Green... Thank you, firefighters

Local resident Lynn Lofgren took a picture of firefighters from stations 1 and 14 last Saturday removing an angled flag on the Village Green flagpole. “The flag had been ripped and tangled that week when we had strong winds. Nobody could get the flag down because it was stuck on the eagle’s tail,” wrote Lofgren in an email to this newspaper. “I walked to Station 1 and requested their assistance. They in turn called Station 14 who had the long ladder to reach it. Just a shout-out to our fine firefighters for saving Old Glory in her time of need.”

Thank you, firefighters

Thank you, firefighters

Community Feb 27, 2020

Local resident Lynn Lofgren took a picture of firefighters...

Families First seeks community partners for upcoming Diaper Drive

Events Feb 27, 2020

Do you know an organization looking to make a difference in...

Weekly Calendar

Events Feb 27, 2020

WEDNESDAY FEB 26 CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS – 1 p.m. to 2:30...

Police Blotter

Police Blotter Feb 27, 2020

ARBOR LAKE DR (67xx block) 02/15/2020 9 p.m. – Vehicle parts...

Two in one

Fire & Life Safety Feb 27, 2020

I could easily turn these two subjects into individual articles, but both...

Recently Deceased

Obituaries Feb 27, 2020

ALCOKE, Janice S., 67, of Chesterfield. ASHWORTH, Joseph Wayne, 74, of Chester. CAROLL, Diane...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.