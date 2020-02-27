Thank you, firefighters
February 27, 2020
Local resident Lynn Lofgren took a picture of firefighters from stations 1 and 14 last Saturday removing an angled flag on the Village Green flagpole. “The flag had been ripped and tangled that week when we had strong winds. Nobody could get the flag down because it was stuck on the eagle’s tail,” wrote Lofgren in an email to this newspaper. “I walked to Station 1 and requested their assistance. They in turn called Station 14 who had the long ladder to reach it. Just a shout-out to our fine firefighters for saving Old Glory in her time of need.”
