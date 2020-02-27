Tower of 199 feet could be built in area

On Feb. 18, the Chesterfield County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a 199-foot communications tower northwest of Route...

On Feb. 18, the Chesterfield County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a 199-foot communications tower northwest of Route 10 and Jefferson Davis Highway.

The site at 2710 W. Hundred Road is on 1.8 acres east of Rock Hill Road, west of Jefferson Davis Highway and north of West Hundred Road, behind Cole Real Estate.

The applicant, Karina Fournier, agreed to 11 conditions, which were supported by county planning staff.

As part of the application, a conditional use planned development is recommended for setback exceptions in the C-3 (Community Business) zoned area. Without it, the monopole tower would be limited to 45 feet in height.

The tower would be partially shielded from view along Jefferson Davis Highway by existing commercial buildings. Existing trees would help shield the view from Rock Hill and West Hundred roads, according to a planning document.

The tower would be 190 feet tall, with another 9 feet for a lightning rod.

Planner Darla Orr said that allowing a taller structure would possibly negate the need to build additional towers in the future. Four cell phone companies would potentially use the site.

Among the conditions are a requirement that a 6-foot fence surround the 50-foot-by-50-foot fenced compound and a neutral color such as gray be used for the tower.