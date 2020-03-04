Free medication disposal pouches available

‘Don’t Be An Accidental Drug Dealer’ campaign urges proper disposal of unwanted or expired medications Prescription drug abuse is a national epidemic, and drug...

‘Don’t Be An Accidental Drug Dealer’ campaign urges proper disposal of unwanted or expired medications

Prescription drug abuse is a national epidemic, and drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S.

Through the month of March, Chesterfield County is promoting the proper disposal of expired or unused medications through its “Don’t Be An Accidental Drug Dealer” campaign, which provides free medication disposal pouches for pick-up at various locations throughout the county.

The biodegradable bag can be safely disposed of in the trash.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 61 percent of people ages 12 and older who misuse and abuse prescription pain relievers receive them from friends or family members. That’s why it’s so important to properly dispose of expired or unused medications.

Residents can pick up their free medication disposal pouches at the following locations:

• Chesterfield County Health Department – 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

• Chesterfield County Department of Mental Health Support Services – 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Chesterfield County Police Department

• Police Administration Building Lobby Desk, 10001 Iron Bridge Road

• Midlothian Station: 20 North Providence Road

• Chester Station: 2920 West Hundred Road

• Hull Street Station: 6812 Woodlake Commons Loop

• Falling Creek Station: 5701 Jefferson Davis Highway

• Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Office, Main Courts Building, – 9500 Courthouse Road

• Chesterfield County Administration Building Lobby Desk – 9901 Lori Road

Chesterfield County Parks and Rec:

• Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road

• Ettrick Recreation Center, 20621 Woodpecker Road

• Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive

Chesterfield County Public Library:

• Bon Air Library – 9103 Rattlesnake Road

• Chester Library – 11800 Centre • Clover Hill Library – 6701 Deer Run Drive

• Enon Library – 1801 Enon Church Road

• Ettrick-Matoaca Library – 4501 River Road

• LaPrade Library – 9000 Hull Street Road

• Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

• Midlothian Library – 521 Coalfield Road

• North Courthouse Road Library – 325 Courthouse Road

Additionally, residents are encouraged to participate in the next Medication Take Back event, hosted by the DEA, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat., April 25 at Wegmans, located at 12501 Stone Village Way in Midlothian.

Expired and unused medications also can be safely disposed of year-round using the disposal box at the Chesterfield Police Headquarters at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

Learn more ways to “Accidental Drug Dealer” by visiting www.chesterfield.gov/health.