Goodman named to Va. Tech Dean’s List
Schools March 4, 2020 Press release
Jessica L. Goodman, an “Associate I” majoring in AT in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, from Chesterfield, VA, is among the Virginia Tech students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
A complete list of students on the Dean’s List from your area can be found online on the Virginia Tech News website.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 credit hours graded on the A-F option and earn a 3.4 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during the semester.
