King earns Eagle Scout rank

Aaron Keith King of Boy Scout Troop 819, sponsored by St. John’s Episcopal Church, received his Eagle Scout with a Bronze Palm on Saturday, February 22. Aaron is the son of Keith King and Karen Marshall. Aaron would like to thank everyone who guided and helped him in completing his project to obtain this award, especially Chesterfield Parks and Recreation Department.

