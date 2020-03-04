King earns Eagle Scout rank
Community March 4, 2020 Press release
Aaron Keith King of Boy Scout Troop 819, sponsored by St. John’s Episcopal Church, received his Eagle Scout with a Bronze Palm on Saturday, February 22. Aaron is the son of Keith King and Karen Marshall. Aaron would like to thank everyone who guided and helped him in completing his project to obtain this award, especially Chesterfield Parks and Recreation Department.
King earns Eagle Scout rank
Community Mar 4, 2020
Goodman named to Va. Tech Dean’s List
Schools Mar 4, 2020
Mays named to Va. Tech Dean’s List
Schools Mar 4, 2020
Weekly Calendar
Events Mar 4, 2020
Police Blotter
Police Blotter Mar 4, 2020
Has my business
Fire & Life Safety Mar 4, 2020