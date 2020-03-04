McCarney joins the Celtic Knights Dance Troupe tour

Brennan McCarney, 16, will embark on a U.S. tour with the internationally-renowned ensemble Celtic Angels Ireland as a member of the Celtic Knights Dance Troupe...

Brennan McCarney

The Chester resident is a world-ranked Irish dancer from the Heart of Ireland School in Midlothian.

Brennan began studying Irish dance at the age of 8. He has several national titles along with placing third in the Irish dancing world championships. Brennan has performed in England, France, Germany, and Belgium, as well as on the show “America’s Got Talent.” This past fall, he was a featured Irish dancer with Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt Masquerade show.

Brennan has also performed with the world-renowned Studio2Stage Irish dance program held in New York each summer. As a two-time cast member, he has performed a full production show as well as a featured performance held at Times Square. Along with being selected as a cast member for Studio2Stage again this summer, he will also perform with Riverdance-The Academy in Boston this July.

For more information, please contact Chris McCarney at (804) 920-4669 or via email at wcmccarney@gmail.com.