Police recover stolen tools, arrest larceny suspect

On Feb. 21, police received a report that a known suspect was selling stolen tools from a residence in the 6700 block of Mason Valley Drive. On Feb. 25, detectives executed a search warrant at the home and recovered hundreds of stolen tools. Also on that date, Amilcar D. Palucho, 43, of the 6700 block of Mason Valley Drive, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods and larceny with intent to sell; both charges are felonies. Additional charges are pending.

Since Tuesday, detectives and other police personnel have worked to transport, sort, document and store the items, which are valued at roughly $250,000. Detectives are documenting all serial numbers on the tools and working to match them to items that have been reported stolen; when a match is made, a detective will contact the owner of the stolen property.

If you recently reported tools stolen to your local police department and were unable to provide serial numbers but have other identifiers for the items, please email that identifying information to PDCIDProperty@chesterfield.gov. In the email, please include your report number and the best way to contact you.

If you had tools stolen but have not yet filed a police report, please report the theft to your local police department.