Weekly Calendar

WEDNESDAY, MAR 4 CHESTER CHOICES BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 10:30 a.m. to noon. Chester Library Chester Combined Room A & B.“Britt-Marie Was Here” by Fredrick...

WEDNESDAY, MAR 4

CHESTER CHOICES BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 10:30 a.m. to noon. Chester Library Chester Combined Room A & B.“Britt-Marie Was Here” by Fredrick Backman will be dicussed.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

THURSDAY, MAR 5

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free.

COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP SUPPER – 5:30 p.m. Chester Baptist Church, 4317 School Street, Chester. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship. Open to the whole community. Donations accepted.

DROP-IN GENEALOGY HELP – 10 a.m. to noon. Central Library, Chesterfield Business Suite Conference Room. Join experienced lineage researchers of the Daughters of the American Revolution Bermuda Hundred Chapter for beginning genealogy assistance.

DISASTER MOVIE MONTH – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B.Do you enjoy disaster movies? Come to the library Thursdays during the month of March to watch a movie and learn what to do if fiction becomes reality from Chesterfield County Fire & EMS and the Community Emergency Response Team. “Twister,” PG-13.

FRIDAY, MAR 6

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library. The new MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

SATURDAY, MAR 7

WEAVING WITH SCRAP RVA – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ettrick-Matoaca Library, Ettrick-Matoaca Meeting Room. Join the SCRAP RVA team to learn to build a simple loom on a CD. Then use the loom to weave with colorful fibers. Grades 2-5. Reister online at library.cheterfield.gov.

SLIME TIME! – 11 a.m. to noon. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. Come and make your own slime creation to take home with you. Customize your slime with your choice of color and add-in materials! Limited to the first 12 kids!

CHAPTER CHAT – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ettrick-Matoaca Library, Ettrick-Matoaca Meeting Room. Join us as we discuss “From Here to Eternity” by James Jones.

MONDAY, MAR 9

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meadowdale Library.Providing assistance to parents and students (Pre- K to 5). Activities for younger children are available. Schedule follows CCPS school calendar.

BUILDING A BETTER BUDGET – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. Get practical advice from a Virginia Credit Union Representative for creating and sticking to a budget with tools to track spending and establish savings goals. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

TUESDAY, MAR 10

UNITED WAY VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (VITA) – Noon to 5 p.m. Meadowdale Library Meadowdale Meeting Room.

LUNCHTIME JAM SESSION – Noon to 1:30 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. Beginner-friendly, informal jam session, focused on old-time music. Bring your instrument and play along. This is a practice session for musicians, not a concert. All musicians welcome.

INTRODUCTION TO GENTLE YOGA – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Central Library, Central Meeting Room. Let’s reduce stress and improve your overall wellness while gently moving through standing, kneeling, seated, and reclined poses that improve range of motion, core strength and balance. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

HUMBLE HEARTS – 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hall, Webber Church, 7800 Salem Church Road, N. Chesterfield. Short devotion, entertainment, and a free luncheon. Everyone is invited. Entertainment: The Finneys are coming (great singing entertainers.

MAKER HOURS WITH SEWING MACHINES – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Room B. Grow your “maker” skills with Chester Library by dropping in for our “open maker hours.” Sewing machines are available for use, so get ready to make your masterpiece! 3-D printing on display, with opportunities for use coming soon. Materials, for practice only, provided.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chester Library. Students in grades Pre-K to 5 can connect with volunteers for help, use library resources, and have space to do their homework.

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register, call (804) 768-7904.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal, 12201 Richmond St.

WEDNESDAY, MAR 11

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – Noon to 9 p.m. Budget Work Session in Afternoon; Regular Evening Session with Zoning Requests

Afternoon sessions break at 5 p.m. for dinner, and then resume at 6 p.m. Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Library, Chesterfield Business Suite Conference Room. Knit, crochet, socialize and share your techniques. All skill levels welcome.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library MakersSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.