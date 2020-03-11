Community meetings focused on county budget

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board members will cohost community meetings focused on the proposed FY2021 budget. The meetings, which are...

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board members will cohost community meetings focused on the proposed FY2021 budget. The meetings, which are being held in each of the county›s magisterial districts, will follow County Administrator Joe Casey›s presentation of the proposed budget during the Board of Supervisors work session March 11.

Residents can attend any of the meetings regardless of where they live in the county.

Each meeting will give attendees the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the Board of Supervisors and county administrators about the budget process, and learn how taxpayer money is being allocated.

Meeting dates and locations are as follows.

Thursday, March 12, 1 p.m., Clover Hill Library, 6701 Deer Run Drive (Matoaca District)

Wednesday, March 18, 2 p.m., Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd. (Dale District)

Wednesday, March 18, 7 p.m., Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd. (Dale District)

Thursday, March 19, 1 p.m., Bensley Community Center, 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road (Bermuda District)

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m., Thomas Dale High School-Large Auditorium, 3626 West Hundred Road (Bermuda District)

Monday, March 23, 7 p.m., Clover Hill High School, 13301 Kelly Green Lane (Matoaca/Clover Hill districts)

Tuesday, March 24, 7 p.m., Matoaca High School-Auditorium, 17700 Longhouse Lane(Matoaca District)

If residents cannot make it to one of the community meetings, feedback and input is always welcomed by emailing blueprint@chesterfield.gov.

Budget public hearings will begin at 6 p.m. on March 25 in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

For more information on the FY21 budget, visit blueprint.chesterfield.gov.

