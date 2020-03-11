County presents possible routes for new Henricus Historical Park access

Chesterfield County made a pitch to the public for the proposed new route to and from Henricus Historical Park during a community meeting on...

As a result of Dominion Energy’s coal ash cleanup efforts, the entry into Henricus must be closed to accommodate trucks coming from and going to the coal ash site, adjacent to Henricus.

Approximately 100 people attended the public meeting held Feb. 25 at John Tyler Community College. Mostly residents of Rivers Bend, attendees’ concerns center around reducing the effect the proposed road will have on the neighborhood. The current proposal has the entrance coming off of Meadowville Road, east of Interstate 295. The road will cross under 295 before traversing the defunct Rivers Bend Golf Course. The proposal offers three potential paths across the golf course each crossing the James River on a 600-yard bridge into the park. The final route will be determined based on least impact to the neighbors, environment, and final cost. As part of the coal ash cleanup effort, Dominion will fund the road project.

In addition to the road, more improvements will be made including a pedestrian access bridge from Old Stage Road that will cross the river into the wildlife conservation area. Dutch Gap Boat Landing will be moved to the conflux of the James River and Falling Creek, just south of the Pocahontas Parkway Bridge.

Transportation officials estimate the project will begin in the Spring of 2022 and take about two years to complete.

Dominion expects their coal ash cleanup to begin in the next 12 months and be completed by 2033.