Trending
County presents possible routes for new Henricus Historical Park access County presents possible routes for new Henricus Historical Park access

County presents possible routes for new Henricus Historical Park access

Transportation March 11, 2020 Elliott Fausz

front906
Chesterfield County made a pitch to the public for the proposed new route to and from Henricus Historical Park during a community meeting on... County presents possible routes for new Henricus Historical Park access

Chesterfield County made a pitch to the public for the proposed new route to and from Henricus Historical Park during a community meeting on the matter. 

As a result of Dominion Energy’s coal ash cleanup efforts, the  entry into Henricus must be closed to accommodate trucks coming from and going to the coal ash site, adjacent to Henricus. 

Approximately 100 people attended the public meeting held Feb. 25 at John Tyler Community College. Mostly residents of Rivers Bend, attendees’ concerns center around reducing the effect the proposed road will have on the neighborhood. The current proposal has the entrance coming off of Meadowville Road, east of Interstate 295. The road will cross under 295 before traversing the defunct Rivers Bend Golf Course. The proposal offers three potential paths across the golf course each crossing the James River on a 600-yard bridge into the park. The final route will be determined based on least impact to the neighbors, environment, and final cost. As part of the coal ash cleanup effort, Dominion will fund the road project. 

In addition to the road, more improvements will be made including a pedestrian access bridge from Old Stage Road that will cross the river into the wildlife conservation area. Dutch Gap Boat Landing will be moved to the conflux of the James River and Falling Creek, just south of the Pocahontas Parkway Bridge. 

Transportation officials estimate the project will begin in the Spring of 2022 and take about two years to complete.

Dominion expects their coal ash cleanup to begin in the next 12 months and be completed by 2033. 

It’s all about quality time for Davis-Kelley

It’s all about quality time for Davis-Kelley

Teachers Mar 11, 2020

Renita Davis-Kelley’s mother always told her “When you’re nice...

Community meetings focused on county budget

Chesterfield Government Mar 11, 2020

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board members will...
Burn ban in effect, fines imposed

Burn ban in effect, fines imposed

Fire & EMS Mar 11, 2020

The statewide 4 p.m. burn law went into effect...
New fire boat coming to Chesterfield

New fire boat coming to Chesterfield

Fire & EMS Mar 11, 2020

Chesterfield Fire & EMS has a new secret weapon...

Key legislation

Commentary Mar 11, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner As I am writing this week’s update,...

Weekly Calendar

Events Mar 11, 2020

WEDNESDAY MAR 11 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – Noon to 9...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.