Girls’ Soccer Preview

Thomas Dale

Coach: David Tual

Record last year: 7-6-1

Players to watch: V Eddington, Chloe Dowlen, Taylor Boehm

Eddington and Dowlen have great vision and range on the field, and they are also the heart of the team. Boehm is an aggressive goalie who makes big saves in tough situations. These players will lead a young roster after what was a bit of a down year for a proud program.

Seniors on the roster: V Eddington, Mia Lofties, Madison Swift, Peyton McLean

Keys to success: The defense can disrupt attacks and force turnovers. Strong leadership in the midfield leads to aggressive counter-attacks and delivering balls to the strikers.

Meadowbrook

Coach: Justin Reynolds

Record last year: 8-7-1

Players to watch: Joanne Torres, Jennifer Argueta, Meredith Juarez, Gabriella Jackson, Elvira Ramos

Torres is an impact player on offense who received first team All-Region honors for her work last year. Her play has attracted college attention and earned her two offers from Randolph and Goucher. Argueta, a senior, is the team general in the midfield, and she earned second team All-Region honors. Jackson, a sophomore, is a top defender despite her youth. Meredith Juarez, Elvira Ramos, and Leili Garcia are three more to watch.

Seniors on the roster: Denisse Almonte, Jennifer Argueta, Kenia Carcamo, Makihya Cox, Leili Garcia, Aylin Godoy, Yuliana Palaez, Elvira Ramos, Joanne Torres

Keys to success: Reynolds wants to build confidence in younger players who are adjusting to the varsity level. He wants to improve both offensive and defensive efficiency after having the best season in recent memory for the program. The team is, overall, experienced.

Matoaca

Coach: Billy Rudd

Record last year: 7-6

Players to watch: Neelia Lynn, Annie-Grace Louthan, Chloe Martin, Shea Saunders

Lynn, who has committed to Maryville University, is an attacking midfielder with great technical skill. She quarterbacks the team and spreads the ball around. Louthan is an excellent leader with a high soccer IQ, and she leads the defense from center back. She is committed to play field hockey at Mary Washington. Martin is new to Matoaca from Germany. Her great work ethic will help her sharpen her skills. Saunders is stepping into a new role for the team as an attacking forward, and she also has a great work ethic.

Seniors on the roster: Neelia Lynn, Annie-Grace Louthan, Jillian Pueppke, Anna Pletch, Ashton Hadden, Morgan Mick, Talisa Pettaway

Keys to success: Rudd says that he wants to play disciplined with a lot of energy and brings an intense and unselfish brand of soccer to the program. They hope their endurance can wear down opponents.

L.C. Bird

Coach: Don Wells

Record last year: 2-14

Players to watch: Angel Hines

Hines is a high-IQ soccer player who is aggressive and skilled. She retains the ball, makes sound decisions, and is very unselfish. This fall, she became the first female to suit up for L.C. Bird football. Highly recruited, Hines has offers from Goucher College, Chestnut Hill College, Converse University, Randolph College, and Trinity Washington.

Seniors on the roster: Amy Cuellar, Angel Hines, Camille Young, Chelsea Divers, Madisson Bruley,

Alejandra Jimenez, Vanessa Brunes

Keys to success: Wells explained that the plan is to build the program from the ground up. He said the things in need of work are communication, execution of plays, formations, and team chemistry.



