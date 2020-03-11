Trending

Police Blotter March 11, 2020 VN Staff

ABBEYDALE CT (29xx block) 03/02/2020 6 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 03/02/2020 3:55 p.m. –Vandalism to a mailbox.

BIRDS EYE TR (142xx block) 03/02/2020 6 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

BRANDERS BRIDGE RD (124xx block) 03/04/2020 12:25 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

BRANDERS BRIDGE RD (159xx block) 02/25/2020 7 p.m. – Side window entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BROADWATER CR (152xx block) 03/02/2020 7:30 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

CHALKLEY RD (116xx block) 03/01/2020 12:30 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Other

CHESTER GARDEN CR (113xx block) 02/27/2020 7 p.m. – Money, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

COGBILL RD (47xx block) 03/01/2020 1 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

COLLINDALE RD (52xx block) 03/02/2020 12:15 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/21/2020 8:30 a.m. – Vandalism around a school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 03/01/2020 1 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen.

CREEK MEADOW CR (30xx block) 03/04/2020 12 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

CRISPIN CT (49xx block) 03/03/2020 1:45 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

DOCKSIDE DR (37xx block) 01/18/2020 1 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Electronics stolen from residence.

E HUNDRED RD (17xx block)  02/28/2020 4:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from convenience store.

E RIVER RD (33zz block) 03/01/2020 4:37 a.m. – Robbery with a dangerous weapon. Money stolen from victim.

FALLING CREEK AVE (30xx block) 02/29/2020 7 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

FEDORA DR (81xx block) 03/02/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

FESTIVAL PARK PZ (35xx block) 02/27/2020 8 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from vehicle.

GENERAL BLVD (293xx block) 03/02/2020 10 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen.

HARTWELL DR (31xx block) 02/29/2020 12:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HOPKINS RD (66xx block) 03/01/2020 11:45 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

INDIAN HILL RD (22xx block) 03/01/2020 9 a.m. – Jewelry, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from hotel.

IRON CREEK CR (67xx block) 02/28/2020 12:01 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (131xx block) 03/03/2020 3 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from school building.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (135xx block) 02/29/2020 11:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 03/03/2020 9 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from office building.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 02/27/2020 6 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LOYAL AVE (203xx block) 02/28/2020 7:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

MARINA DR (24xx block) 03/02/2020 6 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Money stolen from residence.

MEADOWVILLE RD (14xx block) 03/02/2020 11:55 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Other

OAK LAWN ST (89xx block) 02/29/2020 3 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

OLD CENTRALIA RD (115xx block) 03/03/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a business.

PARTRIDGE RN (69xx block) 03/02/2020 7 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported  stolen from residence.

PHEASANT RUN DR (38xx block) 03/02/2020 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PHILBROOK RD (64xx block) 02/01/2020 8 a.m. – Rear window entry during burglar. Electronics stolen from residence.

PLACID AVE (125xx block) 02/27/2020 12:15 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PROCTORS BLUFF LN (86xx block) 02/28/2020 5 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

ROSSINGTON BLVD (33xx block) 03/02/2020 11 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

ROSSINGTON BLVD (34xx block) 03/02/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RUFFIN MILL RD (21xx block) 02/24/2020 4:00:00 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

SALEM CHURCH RD (93xx block) 03/01/2020 1:56 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

SAND HILLS DR (30xx block) 03/01/2020 3 p.m. – Front window entry during burglary. Money stolen from residence.

SANDWAVE RD (159xx block) 03/01/2020 7:26 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

SIMEON LN (74xx block) 03/02/2020 5:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

SPRUCE AVE (145xx block) 03/03/2020 10:30 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Money stolen from residence.

STOCKLEIGH DR (132xx block) 02/24/2020 8 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

STRATHMORE RD (67xx block) 03/02/2020 10 a.m. – Clothing, electronics, and jewelry stolen from residence.

TOLBERT TR (19xx block) 01/28/2020 10 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 02/29/2020 12:45 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 02/29/2020 5:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from school building.

W HUNDRED RD (39xx block) 02/28/2020 11:30 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

WAREHAM PL (93xx block) 02/28/2020 1:50 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

WHETSTONE RD (50xx block) 02/26/2020 9:28 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

WHETSTONE RD (50xx block) 03/01/2020 6:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

