Weekly Calendar

WEDNESDAY MAR 11 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – Noon to 9 p.m. Budget Work Session in Afternoon; Regular Evening Session with Zoning Requests. Afternoon...

WEDNESDAY MAR 11

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – Noon to 9 p.m. Budget Work Session in Afternoon; Regular Evening Session with Zoning Requests. Afternoon sessions break at 5 p.m. for dinner, and then resume at 6 p.m. Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Library, Chesterfield Business Suite Conference Room. Knit, crochet, socialize, and share your techniques. All skill levels welcome.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library MakerSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times; anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

THURSDAY MAR 12

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free.

GENEALOGY RECORDS AT CHESTERFIELD COUNTY COURTHOUSE – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Library. Tour the Chesterfield County Circuit Court’s Record Room and meet the staff as you learn what records are available and how to access these items. Chesterfield County records date back to middle of the 18th century and offer valuable ancestor and family information. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov

DISASTER MOVIE MONTH – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. Do you enjoy disaster movies? Come to the library Thursdays during the month of March to watch a movie and learn what to do if fiction becomes reality from Chesterfield County Fire & EMS and the Community Emergency Response Team. “Skyscraper” rated PG-13.

FRIDAY MAR 13

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library. The new MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times, anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

MEADOWDALE PAGE TURNERS – 10:30 .m. to 11:30 a.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann will be discussed.

SATURDAY MAR 14

BOOK ARTS FOR TEENS – 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. This workshop will introduce teens to the world of book arts. Make your own mixed media work of art using recycled books. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

MONDAY MAR 16

STORY DRAMA WITH THOMAS DALE – 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Combined Room A & B. Come see a story brought to life! Join the Thomas Dale High School drama students as they venture into the world of books in this interactive program. For ages 2-5. No registration required.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meadowdale Library. Providing assistance to parents and students (Pre- K to 5). Activities for younger children are available. Schedule follows CCPS school calendar.

TUESDAY MAR 17

ENON EDITIONS – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. “The Death of Santini“ by Pat Conroy will be dicussd.

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING – 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Afternoon Session 2 p.m. Evening Session 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

MAKER HOURS WITH SEWING MACHINES – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Room B. Grow your “maker” skills with Chester Library by dropping in for our “open maker hours.” Sewing machines are available for use, so get ready to make your masterpiece! 3-D printing on display, with opportunities for use coming soon. Materials, for practice only, provided.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chester Library. Students in grades Pre-K to 5 can connect with volunteers for help, use library resources, and have space to do their homework.

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register, call (804) 768-7904.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal, 12201 Richmond St.

WEDNESDAY MAR 18

DALE DISTRICT COMMUNITY MEETING – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meadowdale Library. 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard. Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Overview Speaker: Matt Harris, Deputy County Administrator for Finance & Administration.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library MakersSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week.Anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

