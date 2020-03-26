Chesterfield Emergency Operations Center launches call center

Call center will focus on general county operations and services during COVID-19 response The Chesterfield County Emergency Operations Center has announced the opening of...

Call center will focus on general county operations and services during COVID-19 response

The Chesterfield County Emergency Operations Center has announced the opening of a call center for Chesterfield residents who have general questions about county operations and services during the COVID-19 response. The call center will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The call center phone number is (804) 751-2362.

The call center will be staffed by county employees from multiple departments. Updated information regarding county resources will be made available to call center staff to assist residents who may not have Internet access or need clarifications on available county services.

Call center staff will not be able to answer questions regarding COVID-19; all such questions should be directed to the Virginia Department of Health at (877) ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).

Chesterfield County will remain a source for accurate and timely information for our community as this rapidly changing COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. Residents, businesses and guests can connect with the county in a variety of ways, including the following social media handles:

• Twitter (@ChesterfieldVa)

• Facebook (@ChesterfieldVA)

• YouTube (Chesterfield County)

• Nextdoor (Chesterfield County Government)

For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.chesterfield.gov/coronavirus.

