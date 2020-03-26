Trending

Enon Volunteer FD donates rescue equipment to Belize

Fire & EMS March 26, 2020

Enon firefighters donated their used Hurst Rescue equipment to the non-profit Virginia Emergency Services Assistance Program, which will be sending the equipment to the...

Enon firefighters donated their used Hurst Rescue equipment to the non-profit Virginia Emergency Services Assistance Program, which will be sending the equipment to the country of Belize for firefighters and rescue personnel to utilize. This equipment will make a huge difference for many people in Belize, officials said.

“We were fortunate enough to receive a grant from Altria to replace the Hurst rescue equipment with newer, battery, powered rescue equipment several months ago, and we wanted to pay it forward to other first responders in need,” said Captain Chris Taylor of Enon Volunteer Fire Department.

The idea to donate came from former Chesterfield County Fire Chief Paul Mauger, who works often with the departments in Belize. Mauger, who volunteers with Enon, brought the idea to Taylor.

“The country we are donating the equipment to will greatly benefit from the extrication equipment, many departments have little or no current extrication equipment,” Taylor said.

The equipment was donated at an informal ceremony at Enon Volunteer Fire Department on Feb.28.

