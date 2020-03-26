Trending

Police Blotter

Police Blotter March 26, 2020 VN Staff

ALDRIDGE AVE (242xx block) 03/14/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

ALDRIDGE AVE (242xx block) 03/14/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 03/11/2020 7 a.m. – Jewerly, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 03/15/2020 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

ANGLEWOOD DR (27xx block) 03/18/2020 4 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

BERMUDA PLACE DR (134xx block) 03/13/2020 10 p.m. – Clothing, jewerly, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BLUE HERRON CR (136xx block) 03/15/2020 6 p.m.- Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 03/16/2020 4:50 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

BURGE AVE (93xx block) 02/20/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from business.

CASTLEWELLAN DR (133xx block) 03/18/2020 4 p.m . – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COGBILL RD (9xx block) 03/12/2020 1:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

DOGWOOD RIDGE CT (149xx block) 03/18/2020 10:40 p.m. Vandalism to a mailbox.

DORSEY RD (88xx block) 02/28/2020 1 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen during burglary.

DOWNLAND RD (46xx block) 03/17/2020 7 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

EXHALL DR (138xx block) 03/14/2020 10 p.m. – Money, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HARROWGATE RD (142xx block) 03/19/2020 10:28 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 03/12/2020 8 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 03/03/2020 Noon – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from convenience store.

IRON BRIDGE RD (45xx block) 03/17/2020 12:01 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Clothing stolen from victim.

IRON BRIDGE RD (60xx block) 03/15/2020 8:56 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from convenience store.

IRONGATE SQ (66xx block) 03/13/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (125xx block) 03/12/2020 3:45 p.m. – Money stolen from restaurant.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (62xx block) 03/12/2020 12:25 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from office building.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (65xx block) 03/14/2020 7 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

KINGSLAND RD (35xx block) 03/13/2020 9 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.

KNOBBLY CT (27xx block) 03/14/2020 Noon – Jewelry and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LAWNWOOD DR (39xx block) 03/17/2020 12:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

MARINA DR (21xx block) 03/13/2020 6:30 a.m. – Firearms and electronics stolen from residence.

MARINA DR (23xx block) 03/19/2020 12:15 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MARINA DR (25xx block) 03/19/2020 1:14 a.m. – Nothing reported stolen from residence.

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 3/14/2020 2:40 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

MCALLISTER DR (48xx block) 10/21/2019 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (41xx block) 03/14/2020 12:50 p.m. – Elecronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from department store.

NORMANDALE AVE (28xx block) 03/14/2020 11 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

OMO RD (612xx block) 03/13/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

REMORA DR (99xx block) 03/13/2020 9:15 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

RIVERMONT RD (144xx block) 03/14/2020 2:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 10/01/2019 12:01 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

S JESSUP RD (51xx block) 3/18/2020 5 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen from residence.

SANDY FORD RD (159xx block) 03/13/2020 2 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

SOUTH ST (ETTRICK) (36xx block) 03/06/2020 12:01 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

SPACE RD (31xx block) 03/14/2020 1 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

SUMMER ARBOR LN (110xx block) 03/17/2020 7:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

THELMA AVE (197xx block) 03/12/2020 6:25 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

THIERRY CT (61xx block) 03/17/2020 6:30 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

TINSTREE DR (29xx block) 03/16/2020 2 a.m. – Firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

VILLAGE GARDEN DR (117xx block) 03/01/2020 6 p.m. – Household goods stolen during burglary.

WATCHHAVEN CR (61xx block) 03/14/2020 7:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

WATSON ST (34xx block) 03/17/2020 7 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

WHITE FAWN DR (196xx block) 02/01/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 03/12/2020 9:30 p.m. –  Injury-Accidental – Overdose

WINDWOOD CT (93xx block) 03/13/2020 4:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

WOODS EDGE RD (143xx block) 03/09/2020 12 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WUTHERING HT (33xx block) 03/11/2020 10 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

