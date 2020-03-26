Trending

Restaurant hours, services

Community March 26, 2020 VN Staff

In Gov. Northam’s Saturday’s press conference, the governor doubled down on his mandate of having no more than 10 patrons in a business due...

In Gov. Northam’s Saturday’s press conference, the governor doubled down on his mandate of having no more than 10 patrons in a business due to the COVID-19 coronavisrus. The Village News office has received phone calls wanting to know what local restaurants are doing to stay open and how they can patronized them. Monday morning in a news conference the governor stated that all restaurants closed their dining rooms and to only have take-out or delivery. Following is a list of information received from restaurants as of Monday morning.  If you are a restaurant and would like to be listed next week, email news@villagenewsonline.com.

•  Howlett’s Tavern & Restaurant – Temporarily closed.

•  Pizza Express – Delivery, pick-up, curb-side.

•  Sibley’s BBQ – Take-out only.

•  Don Pepe Mexican – Take-out only.

•  Bell Greek Authentic Grill -Take-out, curb-side and delivery soon.

•  Brock’s BBQ – Drive-Thru window open.

•  Central Park Deli – Take-out only.

•  Hunan Garden – Carry-out and delivery only.

•  Brew – Take-out only

•  River’s Bend Grill – Delivery and Carry-out.

Major chain restaurants have their kitchens open or carry out, curbside pickup, or delivery but their dining areas are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Novel: Corruption, drugs, ISIS

Novel: Corruption, drugs, ISIS

Community Mar 26, 2020

Retired Marine, former director Chesterfield County Department of Public...

Chesterfield Emergency Operations Center launches call center

Chesterfield Government Mar 26, 2020

Call center will focus on general county operations and services during...

Assembly Wrap-up

Commentary Mar 26, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner Since the conclusion of the House Session,...

LTE: Assurance from doubt

Letter to the Editor Mar 26, 2020

When Chesterfield County schools announced recently that students would be out...

Schools closed for remainder of academic year

Schools Mar 26, 2020

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide order to protect the health...

Restaurant hours, services

Community Mar 26, 2020

In Gov. Northam’s Saturday’s press conference, the governor doubled down on...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.