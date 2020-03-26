Restaurant hours, services
In Gov. Northam’s Saturday’s press conference, the governor doubled down on his mandate of having no more than 10 patrons in a business due to the COVID-19 coronavisrus. The Village News office has received phone calls wanting to know what local restaurants are doing to stay open and how they can patronized them. Monday morning in a news conference the governor stated that all restaurants closed their dining rooms and to only have take-out or delivery. Following is a list of information received from restaurants as of Monday morning. If you are a restaurant and would like to be listed next week, email news@villagenewsonline.com.
• Howlett’s Tavern & Restaurant – Temporarily closed.
• Pizza Express – Delivery, pick-up, curb-side.
• Sibley’s BBQ – Take-out only.
• Don Pepe Mexican – Take-out only.
• Bell Greek Authentic Grill -Take-out, curb-side and delivery soon.
• Brock’s BBQ – Drive-Thru window open.
• Central Park Deli – Take-out only.
• Hunan Garden – Carry-out and delivery only.
• Brew – Take-out only
• River’s Bend Grill – Delivery and Carry-out.
Major chain restaurants have their kitchens open or carry out, curbside pickup, or delivery but their dining areas are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
