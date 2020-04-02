Lewis nets 2nd team all-state honors

By Walter Scott Jr. A season to remember has ended with an accolade to remember for Thomas Dale guard Kylon Lewis. The junior earned...

By Walter Scott Jr.

A season to remember has ended with an accolade to remember for Thomas Dale guard Kylon Lewis. The junior earned VHSL All-State Class 6 second team honors.

At 6-4 and 170 pounds, Lewis was phenomenal for the Knights. His talent helped the team to their first region title in 19 years and a state tournament appearance. On the year, Lewis averaged 15.9 points and 3.1 assists per game.

Lewis was a part of the 2018-19 team that won just five games. His play and development on the court helped drive Dale to 20 wins in 2019-20.

During the team’s run to the state tournament, Lewis came up big. He scored 18 points against a tough Landstown team, and against Western Branch in the regional championship game, he totaled 21 points, including two free throws to seal the victory with four seconds left in overtime.

“It’s a great honor for an outstanding player, and not only a great player, but a great young man,” said Thomas Dale coach Keyode Rogers. “It is well deserved, and I know he’s already working to get better.”

Early on, Rogers talked with Lewis about his role on the team and what he would need to do for the team to be successful.

“As the season progressed, he became a more confident player, believing in himself and his abilities,” Rogers said. “As his confidence grew, his game improved, and even now he understands he has more work to do to reach his full potential.”

Lewis turned the heads of some college coaches this year, and he should be firmly on the recruiting radar heading into his senior season. Once again, he’ll play a lead role in whatever success Thomas Dale will have.