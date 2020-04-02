Matoaca’s Lewis, Coleman get new offers

By Luke Krausse Troy Lewis, a threat on both sides of the ball for Matoaca, has received his fourth offer. His latest comes from...

Troy Lewis, a threat on both sides of the ball for Matoaca, has received his fourth offer. His latest comes from the Air Force.

With his ability, Lewis has also previously received offers from William & Mary, Massachusetts, and Navy.

In his junior season, Lewis had 672 all-purpose yards with five touchdown receptions and six total touchdowns. On the defensive end, he had 16 tackles and one interception.

Lewis is a leader on his team, and he is always looking for ways to improve.

The 6-3, 190-pound junior puts in a lot of work in the offseason, which includes activities such as running track. In the 2020 season, Lewis was a state qualifier in track.

Jacob Coleman, also a playmaker for the Warriors both offensively and defensively, added another offer, this one from East Carolina University.

Coleman’s other offers are Massachusetts and Old Dominion.

At 6-3, 210-pounds, he has been able to play various different positions for his team, including wide receiver, tight end, defensive back, and punter.

In his junior season, he earned awards in Region 5A for his play at both tight end and punter.

His 391 yard on 35 catches including four btouchdowns helped him big time when earning his award for tight end.

Coleman is a leader of the team, and is very unselfish. With this offer, he could join his brother Jonathan at ECU.