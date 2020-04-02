Trending
Matoaca’s Carpenter gets big in-state offer Matoaca’s Carpenter gets big in-state offer

Matoaca’s Carpenter gets big in-state offer

Basketball April 2, 2020 VN Staff

By Luke Krausse In the midst of a 20-win season, offers started to roll in for Matoaca standout Jordan Carpenter. The 5-9 forward reeled... Matoaca’s Carpenter gets big in-state offer

By Luke Krausse

In the midst of a 20-win season, offers started to roll in for Matoaca standout Jordan Carpenter. The 5-9 forward reeled in another this past week, this time from in-state Virginia Union. 

“Jordan is a communicator, defensive player, and leader,” said Matoaca girls’ basketball coach Glenna Lewis.  

Carpenter averaged 11.5 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game, and 5.2 blocks per game in her senior season.

The forward has received numerous Division III roster spot offers including Averett, Bridgewater, Mary Washington, Roanoke College, and Shenandoah. Also, Carpenter has received full rides from Claflin and Shaw University, as well as Virginia Union, all CIAA schools. 

“A lot of coaches like how Jordan runs the floor and plays defense,” Lewis said.  “She is very intelligent, 4.58 GPA.She leads her team in blocks, has 16 double doubles; is a great teammate, great floor leader, and all around great player.”

Virginia Union offers Carpenter an opportunity to play close to home and for a program that has surged over the past few seasons. Within the past four years, VUU totaled a record of 107-15. The Panthers have won 12 postseason games since 2016, and they were the Division II national runners-up in 2017.

Food on the Move program busy during COVID-19 crisis

Food on the Move program busy during COVID-19 crisis

Community Apr 2, 2020

The Chesterfield Food Bank is supporting families hard hit...

County has new EMC, supervisors ready budget adoption

Board of Supervisors Apr 2, 2020

Chesterfield County supervisors held a restricted-access meeting March 25 that included...

More mobility

Letter to the Editor Apr 2, 2020

To the Editor: The middle of a global pandemic may not...

Dominion Energy commits $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts

Business Apr 2, 2020

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is committing $1 million to aid COVID-19...
Matoaca’s Carpenter gets big in-state offer

Matoaca’s Carpenter gets big in-state offer

Basketball Apr 2, 2020

By Luke Krausse In the midst of a 20-win...
Lewis nets 2nd team all-state honors

Lewis nets 2nd team all-state honors

Basketball Apr 2, 2020

By Walter Scott Jr. A season to remember has...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.