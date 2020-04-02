Matoaca’s Carpenter gets big in-state offer

By Luke Krausse In the midst of a 20-win season, offers started to roll in for Matoaca standout Jordan Carpenter. The 5-9 forward reeled...

In the midst of a 20-win season, offers started to roll in for Matoaca standout Jordan Carpenter. The 5-9 forward reeled in another this past week, this time from in-state Virginia Union.

“Jordan is a communicator, defensive player, and leader,” said Matoaca girls’ basketball coach Glenna Lewis.

Carpenter averaged 11.5 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game, and 5.2 blocks per game in her senior season.

The forward has received numerous Division III roster spot offers including Averett, Bridgewater, Mary Washington, Roanoke College, and Shenandoah. Also, Carpenter has received full rides from Claflin and Shaw University, as well as Virginia Union, all CIAA schools.

“A lot of coaches like how Jordan runs the floor and plays defense,” Lewis said. “She is very intelligent, 4.58 GPA.She leads her team in blocks, has 16 double doubles; is a great teammate, great floor leader, and all around great player.”

Virginia Union offers Carpenter an opportunity to play close to home and for a program that has surged over the past few seasons. Within the past four years, VUU totaled a record of 107-15. The Panthers have won 12 postseason games since 2016, and they were the Division II national runners-up in 2017.