Police Blotter
Police Blotter April 2, 2020 VN Staff
APPLEFORD DR (33xx block) 03/21/2020 10:05 p.m. – Clothing stolen along with a 2013 blue Lexus.
BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 03/12/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
BONNIE BRAE RD (48xx block) 03/22/2020 2:30 a.m. – Rear door entered during burglary. Electronics reported stolen.
BRADLEY BRIDGE RD (148xx block) 03/22/2020 2 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
BRIMLEY PL (47xx block) 03/22/2020 9 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
BURNT OAK DR (48xx block) 03/20/2020 9 a.m. – Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
CENTRAL AVE (142xx block) 02/14/2020 8 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.
CHESTER RD (103xx block) 03/19/2020 5:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle at body shop.
CHESTERFIELD AVE (212xx block) 02/20/2020 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from service station.
CLUB CREST BLVD (8xx block) 03/20/2020 11:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
COUNTRY MANOR WY (58xx block) 03/19/2020 11:30 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
CREEK WY (40xx block) 03/19/2020 10:30 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
CREEK WY (40xx block) 03/21/2020 4 p.m. – Front door entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
CREEKBANK CT (150xx block) 03/19/2020 9:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from storage facility.
CRICKLEWOOD DR (60xx block) 03/23/2020 12:40 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.
EASY ST (125xx block) 03/24/2020 2:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
FALSTONE RD (35xx block) 03/14/2020 8 a.m. – Crawl space entered during burglary.
GALENA AVE (30xx block) 03/24/2020 5 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
HICKORY RD (46xx block) 03/24/2020 4:30 p.m. – Front window entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
HOPKINS RD (67xx block) 03/20/2020 12:45 p.m. – Adjacent building entered. Nothing reported stolen.
IRON BRIDGE PL (64xx block) 03/23/2020 7 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
IRON BRIDGE RD (60xx block) 03/21/2020 2:13 p.m. – Electronics stolen from service station.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 03/21/2020 6:15 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Electronics taken from victim.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (61xx block) 03/24/2020 3 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (96xx block) 03/21/2020 3:15 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Money stolen from coin laundry.
KINGSLAND RD (35xx block) 03/21/2020 3:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
MERRY DR (126xx block) 03/23/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
PENMAR DR (212xx block) 03/20/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
RIVER WALK PL (137xx block) 03/20/2020 10 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 03/22/2020 3 a.m. –Vandalism to a vehicle.
ROLAND VIEW DR (156xx block) 03/21/2020 5:20 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
RUTLEDGE AVE (212xx block) 03/21/2020 5 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Electronics taken from victim.
RYSTOCK CT (138xx block) 03/18/2020 2 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
THORNHILL DR (3xx block) 03/19/2020 8 p.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
THORNSETT LN (135xx block) 03/22/2020 3:45 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
WATCHHAVEN LN (89xx block) 03/20/2020 6 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
WATERVIEW DR (116xx block) 03/23/2020 5 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.
WATERVIEW DR (117xx block) 03/12/2020 12:45 p.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.
WEIR PL (26xx block) 03/22/2020 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
WILLIS RD (21xx block) 03/22/2020 1:39 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
WINTERLEAF DR (55xx block) 03/20/2020 7:20 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money taken from victim.
ZION RIDGE TR (55xx block) 03/21/2020 12:30 p.m. – Front door entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
More mobility
Letter to the Editor Apr 2, 2020
Lewis nets 2nd team all-state honors
Basketball Apr 2, 2020