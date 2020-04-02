Trending

Police Blotter April 2, 2020 VN Staff

APPLEFORD DR (33xx block) 03/21/2020 10:05 p.m. – Clothing stolen along with a 2013 blue Lexus.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 03/12/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

BONNIE BRAE RD (48xx block) 03/22/2020 2:30 a.m. – Rear door entered during burglary. Electronics reported stolen.

BRADLEY BRIDGE RD (148xx block) 03/22/2020 2 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

BRIMLEY PL (47xx block) 03/22/2020 9 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

BURNT OAK DR (48xx block) 03/20/2020 9 a.m. – Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CENTRAL AVE (142xx block) 02/14/2020 8 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

CHESTER RD (103xx block) 03/19/2020 5:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle at body shop.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (212xx block) 02/20/2020 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from service station.

CLUB CREST BLVD (8xx block) 03/20/2020 11:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

COUNTRY MANOR WY (58xx block) 03/19/2020 11:30 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CREEK WY (40xx block) 03/19/2020 10:30 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CREEK WY (40xx block) 03/21/2020 4 p.m. – Front door entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

CREEKBANK CT (150xx block) 03/19/2020 9:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from storage facility.

CRICKLEWOOD DR (60xx block) 03/23/2020 12:40 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

EASY ST (125xx block) 03/24/2020 2:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

FALSTONE RD (35xx block) 03/14/2020 8 a.m. – Crawl space entered during burglary.

GALENA AVE (30xx block) 03/24/2020 5 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary.  Nothing reported stolen.

HICKORY RD (46xx block) 03/24/2020 4:30 p.m. – Front window entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (67xx block) 03/20/2020 12:45 p.m. – Adjacent building entered. Nothing reported stolen.

IRON BRIDGE PL (64xx block) 03/23/2020 7 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

IRON BRIDGE RD (60xx block) 03/21/2020 2:13 p.m. – Electronics stolen from service station.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 03/21/2020 6:15 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Electronics taken from victim.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (61xx block) 03/24/2020 3 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (96xx block) 03/21/2020 3:15 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Money stolen from coin laundry.

KINGSLAND RD (35xx block) 03/21/2020 3:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MERRY DR (126xx block) 03/23/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

PENMAR DR (212xx block) 03/20/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVER WALK PL (137xx block) 03/20/2020 10 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 03/22/2020 3 a.m. –Vandalism to a vehicle.

ROLAND VIEW DR (156xx block) 03/21/2020 5:20 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

RUTLEDGE AVE (212xx block) 03/21/2020 5 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Electronics taken from victim.

RYSTOCK CT (138xx block) 03/18/2020 2 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

THORNHILL DR (3xx block) 03/19/2020 8 p.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

THORNSETT LN (135xx block) 03/22/2020 3:45 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

WATCHHAVEN LN (89xx block) 03/20/2020 6 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

WATERVIEW DR (116xx block) 03/23/2020 5 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

WATERVIEW DR (117xx block) 03/12/2020 12:45 p.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.

WEIR PL (26xx block) 03/22/2020 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 03/22/2020 1:39 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

WINTERLEAF DR (55xx block) 03/20/2020 7:20 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money taken from victim.

ZION RIDGE TR (55xx block) 03/21/2020 12:30 p.m. – Front door entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

