Recently Deceased

Obituaries April 2, 2020 VN Staff

BECK, Russow R. Jr., 90, of Chesterfield, widower of Roberta Williams Beck and Joyce Beck.

CUSEO, Josephine Theresa, 89, of North Chesterfield, widow of Charles Cuseo.

DANCE, Dorothy Anderson, 83, of Chesterfield, a widow of Wilton A. Dance.

HOPKINS, Norma Mayberry, 81, of Chesterfield, wife of H. Lynn Hopkins.

HOWELL, Almeta R., 77, of North Chesterfield, widow of James P. Howell.

PIERCE, Phillip Rainney, 41, of Chesterfield.

SHIPMAN, Elizabeth Gray, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Douglas Shipman.

WILSON, Isaac Benjamin, 85, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Fay Wilson.

Food on the Move program busy during COVID-19 crisis

Community Apr 2, 2020

The Chesterfield Food Bank is supporting families hard hit...

County has new EMC, supervisors ready budget adoption

Board of Supervisors Apr 2, 2020

Chesterfield County supervisors held a restricted-access meeting March 25 that included...

More mobility

Letter to the Editor Apr 2, 2020

To the Editor: The middle of a global pandemic may not...

Dominion Energy commits $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts

Business Apr 2, 2020

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is committing $1 million to aid COVID-19...
Matoaca’s Carpenter gets big in-state offer

Basketball Apr 2, 2020

By Luke Krausse In the midst of a 20-win...
Lewis nets 2nd team all-state honors

Basketball Apr 2, 2020

By Walter Scott Jr. A season to remember has...
