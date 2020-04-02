Recently Deceased
Obituaries April 2, 2020 VN Staff
BECK, Russow R. Jr., 90, of Chesterfield, widower of Roberta Williams Beck and Joyce Beck.
CUSEO, Josephine Theresa, 89, of North Chesterfield, widow of Charles Cuseo.
DANCE, Dorothy Anderson, 83, of Chesterfield, a widow of Wilton A. Dance.
HOPKINS, Norma Mayberry, 81, of Chesterfield, wife of H. Lynn Hopkins.
HOWELL, Almeta R., 77, of North Chesterfield, widow of James P. Howell.
PIERCE, Phillip Rainney, 41, of Chesterfield.
SHIPMAN, Elizabeth Gray, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Douglas Shipman.
WILSON, Isaac Benjamin, 85, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Fay Wilson.
