Chesterfield launches “Standing together – Six Feet Apart” T-shirt fundraiser

Funds will support those experiencing food insecurity in the county

On Friday, March 27, several local Chesterfield organizations partnered to launch the Standing Together – Six Feet Apart T-shirt fundraiser in support of the Chesterfield Food Bank and those experiencing “food insecurity,” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shirts, available in both adult and youth sizes, may be purchased on Bonfire.com in a variety of colors. Adult-sized shirts cost $21.99 and youth-sized shirts cost 18.99, plus shipping.

Partner organizations for the campaign include the Chesterfield Food Bank, Chesterfield County Public Schools, CCPS Office of Family and Community Engagement, Communities in Schools of Chesterfield, the Chesterfield Education Foundation (CEF), the Chesterfield County Council of PTAs, the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, and Chesterfield County Government.

All proceeds from the shirt sales will benefit the Emergency Response Fund, which was established by CEF to accept donations for Chesterfield families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Funds will then be used to support those in need of food assistance through the work of the Chesterfield Food Bank.

Additional donations to the fund may be made through Bonfire when purchasing a “Standing Together – Six Feet Apart” shirt or through the CEF website.