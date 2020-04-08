Dozier commits; recruitment blows up for two others

By Luke Krausse Nathaniel Dozier, a 6-2, 250-pound lineman for the Matoaca Warriors, became their latest Division I commitment, as he’ll attend and play...

Matoaca’s Nathaniel Dozier reacts to a fumbled football in a 2019 game against Thomas Dale .

Nathaniel Dozier, a 6-2, 250-pound lineman for the Matoaca Warriors, became their latest Division I commitment, as he’ll attend and play for Western Carolina University this fall.

“Nate is a solid player,” said Matoaca football coach Justin Parker. “He can play multiple positions on both sides of the field. He is a great leader who never takes time off, and [he] will continue to work out with his trainer, even over breaks.”

WCU was Dozier’s choice over in-state Virginia Union. An offensive and defensive lineman, he made 35 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks as a senior.

“He is very good at taking double teams on defense,” Parker continued. “He is very athletic, but not the biggest lineman you will see.”

Dozier’s size gives him versatility, and at this point, he could play either offense or defense at the collegiate level. Additionally, the Warrior will need to find a single position to focus on the game and be successful.

Jacob Coleman and Troy Lewis enjoyed a surge in college interest over the past week as well. Coleman has 10 offers, while Lewis now owns 15 offers.

Coleman’s list now includes William & Mary, UMass, East Carolina, Buffalo, James Madison, Norfolk State, Rutgers, Temple, Kent State, and Boston College.

Lewis now has the full attention of William & Mary, Norfolk State, Elon, Georgetown, Richmond, Air Force, UMass, Navy, Penn, Bucknell, VMI, Fordham, Yale, Princeton and Harvard.

“I told them before they had any offers that they [would] receive 20-30 offers,” Parker said. “But it’s not about the number of offers, but the quality of offers, and finding the right offer is all it takes to become a great player.”

Both Lewis and Coleman promise to jump off the recruiting map in the coming weeks and months as they approach their senior years.