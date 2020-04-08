Hope in the midst of trouble

To the Editor: “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. I will be found by you,”...

To the Editor:

“You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. I will be found by you,” declares the Lord, “and will bring you back from all the nations and places where I have banished you,” declares the Lord. (Jeremiah 29:13-14)

During the coronavirus pandemic, we constantly hear of the rapid spread of this disease and the problems it is causing throughout the world. We are now instructed to stay in our homes, if possible, then we must stay at least six feet away from anyone outside with us. Soon masks may be required when we are in public places.

Although I miss being with people, I have found these quiet times to be unexpected pleasures. No longer a part of the days’ busy activities, I have time now to reflect on things for which I am thankful, enjoy the beauties and sounds of nature as they herald the coming of spring, and find time for reading and listening to God’s word. I can still communicate with friends or family, on the cell phone or computer, and fulfill tasks I normally overlook due to time restraints. This period is very different from life as usual, but I’m finding it refreshing. Even though I haven’t been inside a church building for three weeks, I can continue to feel God’s presence and look forward to the blessings He always provides.

I am very thankful for the many healthcare workers, service personnel, and leaders who are working tirelessly to help us through this crisis. Those in businesses and volunteers are producing needed supplies and serving the medical profession in other capacities. I also appreciate the kindness of good neighbors, friends, and relatives who show they care by calling to offer help and to grocery shop for this live-alone senior citizen.

Although this pandemic, with its dangers and quarantines, is causing changes in the way we live, God is with us through these challenging times. In a way, this time period might be considered a banishment from the kind of life we had known, but we can trust in God to be with us and release us from worry. Seek Him, as suggested in Jeremiah 29:13; this too shall pass.

Prayer:

Dear God, Help us to look for good even in the crises of life. May we not waste our time in worry but trust you in all of life’s time periods. Thank you for your unending love and for your comforting presence. Amen.

Nancy G. Hill