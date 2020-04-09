Matoaca’s Carpenter staying in state for college hoops

By Luke Krausse Matoaca basketball’s top star, Jordan Carpenter, has committed to play ball at Mary Washington. The senior has received many collegiate offers...

By Luke Krausse

Matoaca basketball’s top star, Jordan Carpenter, has committed to play ball at Mary Washington.

The senior has received many collegiate offers in her high school career, which included offers to Averett, Bridgewater, Claflin, Roanoke College, Shaw, Shenandoah, and Virginia Union. Additionally, Carpenter has received accolades for her performance on the court, earning VHSL class five all-state second team honors.

“I chose Mary Washington because I really enjoyed everything about the school,” Carpenter said. “The campus is amazing, the people are great, and then the team I would be a part of was even better. The coaching staff is great and were consistent with me throughout my senior year and even after.”

In her senior year, Carpenter averaged 11.5 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game, and 5.2 blocks per game; and led her team in blocks and minutes played.

“All of the schools that recruited me said they really liked my athleticism and my ability to be versatile,” Carpenter continued. “They were attracted to my ability to score and play defense on all the positions, regardless of my size, I was able to be a game changer.”

Mary Washington is in the Capital Athletic Conference and went 17-9 on the season, but was eliminated by York in the CAC semifinal match. Carpenter could figure into the Eagles immediate plans since she brings a both a post presence and a wing-type style of play.