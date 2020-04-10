Bird’s Trinidad bursts on the scene with two offers

Trending
April 10, 2020

BY WALTER SCOTT JR.

L.C. Bird defensive end, Kris Trinidad experienced the moment many high school athletes dream of.

He earned his first two offers this week from Army and Old Dominion University.

The 6-5, 190 pound junior had 38 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries in the 2019 season. His frame alone is makes him highly recruitable, as he can and likely will add muscle to his frame as time goes on. 

Kris is not the only athlete in the Trinidad family- his twin sister, Kendal, plays on the girls’ basketball team. Bird athletic director Greg Aiken called Trinidad an ‘old soul.’ L.C. Bird football coach Troy Taylor said the two have a great family that raised them the old school way. They believe in saying “yes sir, no sir” or “yes ma’am, no ma’am” when talking to someone older than them. 

He is an honors student, who takes AP classes. 

“He has the frame, grades, character, heart, and athleticism that colleges look for.” said Taylor. “I’m very proud of Kris and the work that he has put in the classroom, on the field and off the field.”

