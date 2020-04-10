Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment

BY WALTER SCOTT JR Thomas Dale’s big man, Luke Ogle made his commitment to Mary Baldwin. The 6-10 senior averaged 4 points, 7 rebounds,...

BY WALTER SCOTT JR

Thomas Dale’s big man, Luke Ogle made his commitment to Mary Baldwin.

The 6-10 senior averaged 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist. He made his presence known on the defensive side of the court, averaging 2.3 blocks a game.

“Luke is a hard worker and a team player. He has a good understanding of the game and does whatever is needed of him for everyone to be successful. His willingness to lay it all out there and do the dirty work was key to our season.” said Thomas Dale Boys’ Basketball Head Coach Keyode Rogers. “I think he will do a great job at Mary Baldwin. He is still getting better and he will help them build a successful program.”

Ogle came up with big plays when it counted, though it may not have always been via scoring a bucket. Against Western Branch, a key block of a lay-up set up the game-winning free throws by Kylon Lewis.

“I chose Mary Baldwin because I thought it was a good fit and a good opportunity for me. Talking to the coach made it feel like the right place for me.” said Ogle.

He chose Mary Baldwin over Northern Vermont and Presentation College.

Mary Baldwin, once a women’s school is located in Staunton and announced this past August they would be starting a men’s basketball program. Ogle will be a part of the inaugural team. Their mascot is the Fighting Squirrels.