Trending
Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment

Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment

BasketballSports April 10, 2020 VN Staff

BY WALTER SCOTT JR Thomas Dale’s big man, Luke Ogle made his commitment to Mary Baldwin. The 6-10 senior averaged 4 points, 7 rebounds,... Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment

BY WALTER SCOTT JR

Thomas Dale’s big man, Luke Ogle made his commitment to Mary Baldwin.

The 6-10 senior averaged 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist. He made his presence known on the defensive side of the court, averaging 2.3 blocks a game.

“Luke is a hard worker and a team player. He has a good understanding of the game and does whatever is needed of him for everyone to be successful. His willingness to lay it all out there and do the dirty work was key to our season.” said Thomas Dale Boys’ Basketball Head Coach Keyode Rogers. “I think he will do a great job at Mary Baldwin. He is still getting better and he will help them build a successful program.”

Ogle came up with big plays when it counted, though it may not have always been via scoring a bucket. Against Western Branch, a key block of a lay-up set up the game-winning free throws by Kylon Lewis.

“I chose Mary Baldwin because I thought it was a good fit and a good opportunity for me. Talking to the coach made it feel like the right place for me.” said Ogle.

He chose Mary Baldwin over Northern Vermont and Presentation College.

Mary Baldwin, once a women’s school is located in Staunton and announced this past August they would be starting a men’s basketball program. Ogle will be a part of the inaugural team. Their mascot is the Fighting Squirrels.

Bird’s Trinidad bursts on the scene with two offers

Bird’s Trinidad bursts on the scene with two offers

Football Apr 10, 2020

BY WALTER SCOTT JR. L.C. Bird defensive end, Kris...
Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment

Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment

Basketball Apr 10, 2020

BY WALTER SCOTT JR Thomas Dale’s big man, Luke...
Matoaca’s Carpenter staying in state for college hoops

Matoaca’s Carpenter staying in state for college hoops

Basketball Apr 9, 2020

By Luke Krausse Matoaca basketball’s top star, Jordan Carpenter,...
Spring Hunt

Spring Hunt

Community Apr 8, 2020

The Youth and Apprentice Spring Turkey Hunting Weekend in...

Chesterfield releases revised FY21 budget proposal

Chesterfield Government Apr 8, 2020

Sets virtual meetings to engage public on changes caused by pandemic...

For a crisis and a lifetime

Healthy Habits Apr 8, 2020

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.