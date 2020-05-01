Additional multi-family units recommended for Meadowville Town Center

Courthouse Landing deferred By Caleb M. Soptelean The Chesterfield County Planning Commission recommended an expansion on April 21 of Twin Rivers LLC’s project on...

Courthouse Landing deferred

By Caleb M. Soptelean

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission recommended an expansion on April 21 of Twin Rivers LLC’s project on Meadowville Road and Meadowville Technology Parkway.

Proposed site for additional multi-family units – 1301 and 1400 Meadowville Technology Parkway.

The commissioners agreed to add 6.8 acres to the Meadowville Town Center development approved by the county supervisors in August 2017.

The additional land brings the total project to 76.7 acres. The additional land — which is located at 1301 and 1400 Meadowville Technology Parkway, just south of Meadowville Road — could include up to 300 multi-family housing units.

The overall project would include 136 single-family units, 450 multi-family units and 30,000 square feet of commercial-office space.

According to the staff report “It is important to note the value of a ‘town center’ in providing services and housing for the industrial-technology park employees and users, and retail services to meet needs of the surrounding area.”

The request is to amend the Meadowville Town Center master plan, rezone the 6.8 acres from General Industrial (I-2) to Regional Business (C-4), and add a conditional use permit to allow multi-family use in a C-4 district. The recommendation — which passed unanimously as part of a consent agenda — will now go before the board of supervisors.

Road improvements include widening Meadowville and North Enon Church roads and adding turn lanes and sidewalks. The road improvements are estimated to cost $2.5 million. One of the conditions requires the developer to make cash proffers for residential units that exceed the $2.5 million threshold. Under this condition, proffers would be $9,400 for a single-family unit, $5,640 for a multi-family unit and $2,914 for each senior apartment.

The height of the multi-family buildings is not to exceed 70 feet or five stories.

An exhibit in the agenda shows a riverwalk and two accesses to riverdocks on the James River, a clubhouse, fitness center and pool.

It is projected that the development would add 126 students total to Enon Elementary, Elizabeth Davis Middle, and Thomas Dale High schools.



Courthouse Landing

In other news, the commissioner unanimously deferred to May 19 consideration of the Courthouse Landing development, which would be located on 124 acres east of Route 10, south of Route 288 and north of Courthouse Road. Included in the project are 59 acres owned by the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority.

Developer’s attorney Andrew Condlin objected to the deferral and said many in the community support the mixed-use project. The board of supervisors sent the case back to the planning commission in January after the commission recommended denial in December.



Ettrick cell tower

The commissioners also unanimously recommended approval of a 199-foot cell tower at 3910 Totty St. in Ettrick that was requested by Karina Fournier.

The cell tower — which would be 190 feet plus a 9-foot lightning rod — would be built on 11 acres at the end of Totty Street, east of CSX Railroad, south of Chesterfield Avenue and north of Virginia State University’s Randolph Farm.