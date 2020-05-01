Compounding pharmacy gives its hand sanitizer to local fire dept.

Trending
Community May 1, 2020 Elliott Fausz

In an effort to expand the fight against coronovirus (COVID-19), Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy is participating in a global campaign that supplies hand sanitizer to first responders, donating an estimated 500 hand sanitizers to Chesterfield County Fire & EMS. The #CompoundingHandoff campaign was launched by the Professional Compounding Centers of America, the National Community Pharmacists Association, and the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC). Following guidelines put in place from the World Health Organization, Rx3 Pharmacy has access to formulas to compound pharmaceutical grade, alcohol-based hand sanitizer that is FDA-approved.

“Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy wants to be a resource and assist the first responders in our area,” said Sonny Currin, pharmacist and co-owner of Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy. “Ensuring our patients and local first responders have hand sanitizer is key to fighting COVID-19, and our pharmacies are ready to meet this need.”

Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy is also ready and able to assist doctors and patients looking for customized drug formulations that are not commercially available. With the current drug shortages, compounding pharmacists have the expertise to provide compounded alternatives to over-the-counter medications.

“As this health emergency continues, we hope the FDA will allow compounders to meet patient needs for the other essential items that may go into drug shortage,” Currin said.

Compounding hand sanitizer, the pharmacy  states  is more  important, now more than ever, with the supply becoming scarce in many retail stores and pharmacies. With Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy’s ability to compound hand sanitizer, first responders, patients, and the community can help fight the spread of COVID-19. As an independent pharmacy, Rx3 is proud to participate in the #CompoundingHandoff campaign.

Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy has been an industry leader in compounding for over 23 years, serving the Richmond metropolitan area and state of Virginia. Rx3 employs a team of highly experienced specialty compounding pharmacists that prepare customized medications for patients all throughout the state of Virginia. Aside from compounding, Rx3 also specializes in professional-grade nutraceutical supplements, CBD, and specialty testing and consultations. Learn more at www.rx3pharmacy.com.

