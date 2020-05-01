Hines commits to play college soccer

By Walter Scott Jr Angel Hines announced her commitment to Chestnut Hill College to play soccer. A multi-sport athlete, Hines played both soccer and...

Angel Hines announced her commitment to Chestnut Hill College to play soccer.

A multi-sport athlete, Hines played both soccer and football in her time with L.C. Bird. After seeing her potential, head coach Troy Taylor decided to offer her a spot as kicker. In her primary sport of soccer, she is a very skilled player who has the IQ to be great. Hines takes care of the ball, makes great decisions, and is very unselfish. She was supposed to lead her soccer team under new head coach Don Wells, but things didn’t go as planned, with COVID-19 cancelling this year’s spring sports season.

She made her decision of going to Chestnut Hill over Goucher College, Converse University, Randolph College, and Trinity Washington.

“From her freshman year she had an immediate impact on the team. She was put into an important position and role early, and she stepped right in and became an impact player,” said former L.C. Bird girls’ soccer coach Keyode Rogers. “She is a very competitive player, and that makes her work very hard to get better every time she’s on the field. That competitive streak pushed others in practice and games to work hard as well.”

In the 2019 season, Chestnut Hill College, located in Philadelphia, had an overall record of 4-14, while also going 2-10 in the CACC at the Division II level. Hines will be using her talents to help any possible success for the Griffins.