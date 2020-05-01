Police Blotter

ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 04/19/2020 12:46 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence. AUTUMNLEAF DR (54xx block) 04/21/2020 10 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle....

ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 04/19/2020 12:46 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

AUTUMNLEAF DR (54xx block) 04/21/2020 10 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

BATTERY BROOKE PY (14xx block) 04/19/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a business.

BERMUDA HUNDRED RD (8xx block) 04/18/2020 9:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

BERMUDA HUNDRED RD (8xx block) 04/18/2020 9:50 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

BRANNER WY (125xx block) 04/17/2020 2:30 a.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BROADWATER WY (151xx block) 04/21/2020 10:25 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

BURNT OAK CR (50xx block) 04/19/2020 9:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

CEDAR CLIFF RD (47xx block) 04/22/2020 3:40 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

CHESTER VILLAGE CR (42xx block) 04/21/2020 9 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (216xx block) 04/18/2020 7:17 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

COGBILL RD (40xx block) 04/21/2020 9 p.m. – Vandalism to a business.

COLONY VILLAGE WY (102xx block) 03/29/2020 7:27 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

COLONY VILLAGE WY (105xx block) 04/18/2020 12:15 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

CONTINENTAL BL (160xx block) 01/01/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

COURTHOUSE RD (101xx block) 04/20/2020 10 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler) around school building.

CRIMSON CREST LN (177xx block) 04/18/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

GAINFORD CR (28xx block) 04/18/2020 8 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

GIMBEL DR (146xx block) 04/19/2020 6:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

GREEN SPIRE CT (135xx block) 04/20/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

GREENBRIAR DR(43xx block) 04/19/2020 5 p.m. – Consumable goods and money stolen from vehicle.

GREENBRIAR DR (42xx block) 04/15/2020 3 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

HAWKBILL RD (89xx block) 04/17/2020 5:12 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 04/20/2020 1:53 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 04/21/2020 9:30 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 04/19/2020 5:20 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 04/22/2020 7:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (77xx block) 04/19/2020 4:11 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

LAKE MARGARET TR (81xx block) 04/21/2020 12:10 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

LUCKYLEE CS (36xx block) 04/23/2020 1:40 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehicle

MEADOWVILLE TECH PY (19xx block) 04/19/2020 11:04 p.m. – Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from warehouse.

MEADOWVILLE TECH PY (19xx block) 04/14/2020 5 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from specialty store.

MISTWOOD FOREST DR (25xx block) 04/23/2020 5:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

MOORING WY (38xx block) 04/17/2019 8 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

OLD WARSON DR (56xx block) 04/23/2020 5 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

OLD ZION HILL RD (63xx block) 04/18/2020 1:30 a.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

PASSAGE WAY DR (39xx block) 04/19/2020 5:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

ROWLETT RD (150xx block) 04/23/2020 12:30 a.m. – Adjacent building entered during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

RUFFIN MILL RD (19xx block) 04/21/2020 7 p.m. – Jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RYCLIFF AVE (30xx block) 04/21/2020 5:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

SILVER MIST AVE (74xx block) 04/22/2020 5:18 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

SOUTHLAWN AVE (205xx block) 04/22/2020 4 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

SPRATLING CT (73xx block) 12/28/2019 7 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TINSTREE DR (29xx block) 04/05/2020 6 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

TREELY RD (45xx block) 04/19/2020 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TREELY RD (46xx block) 04/19/2020 10 p.m. – Firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

VERDICT CT (62xx block) 04/18/2020 Noon – Money stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 04/18/2020 5:40 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

WALTHALL CENTER DR (20xx block) 04/19/2020 6 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.

WOODPECKER RD (106xx block) 04/18/2020 8:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

WUTHERING HT (33xx block) 04/18/2020 11 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.