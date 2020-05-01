Recently Deceased

Trending

Obituaries May 1, 2020 VN Staff

BAUGHAN, Deborah Gail, 67, of Chesterfield, wife of David Baughan.

BOGLE-SEAY, Sherrie Lynn, 52, of Chesterfield.

BRADSHAW, Leslie Lee Jr., 88, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, widow of Kathryn.

BROWN, Wilma B., 99, of Chesterfield, widow of David O. Templeman.

CRAWFORD, William Richard, 84, of Chesterfield, husband of Betty Crawford.

DICKERSON, Jimmy R., 77, of Chesterfield, widower of Dale Marie Dickerson.

FENNER, Brenda Boyd, 74, of Chesterfield, wife of Thomas E. Fenner Sr.

JOHNSON, Thelma Blanton, 96, of Chesterfield.

KELLY, Michael David, 59, of Chesterfield, an Army master sergeant, husband of Nancy Guthrie Kelly.

McCHARGUE, Robert Eugene, 80, of Chesterfield.

McCLELLAND, Sam Ray, 75, of Chesterfield, husband of Susan E. McClelland.

McLARN, Violet, 73, of Chesterfield, widow of Ronald McLarn.

NORRIS, Shannon D., 28, of Chester.

POWELL, Rose Adams, 80, of Chesterfield, widow of Carrell E. Powell.

RILEY, Etta B., 89, of Chesterfield.

ROBERTS, Nancy, 74, of Chesterfield.

ROBINSON, William, 87, of Chesterfield.

STANLEY, Darlene Belcher, 81, of Chesterfield.

SUMPTER, Mark, 52, of Chesterfield.

VAUGHAN, Mary Belcher, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Douglas Vaughan.

WALKER, James Linwood, 88, of Chesterfield, husband of Shirley A. Walker.

WATKINS, Gladys, 87, of North Chesterfield.

Compounding pharmacy gives its hand sanitizer to local fire dept.

Community May 1, 2020

In an effort to expand the fight against coronovirus...
One of Chester’s working citizens Albert J. “Bert” Shoosmith

Community May 1, 2020

Originally published in Village News Sept. 3, 1998 By...

Police Blotter

ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 04/19/2020 12:46 p.m. – Vandalism to a...

Changing seasons

Fire & Life Safety May 1, 2020

I have to start this on April 6, 1996. I was on...

Hines commits to play college soccer

Sports May 1, 2020

By Walter Scott Jr Angel Hines announced her commitment to Chestnut...
