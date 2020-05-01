Recruiting Update

By Walter Scott Jr. Matoaca’s Lewis gets four new offers Expanding upon his name even further, Matoaca receiver-safety Troy Lewis added another four offers...

Expanding upon his name even further, Matoaca receiver-safety Troy Lewis added another four offers to his resume.

Lewis’s work ethic and talent have earned him his latest offers from Villanova, Dartmouth, Columbia, and Bryant.

The number of offers for this phenomenal athlete is steadily growing, and his newest four makes 19. Lewis is only a junior, so this trend won’t be on a downward scale anytime soon.



Coleman tacks on Coastal Carolina

One of Matoaca’s best athletes tight-end, Jacob Coleman added an 11th offer from Coastal Carolina.

Coleman is currently ranked as a three -tar athlete, while only being a junior. He will certainly be looking to climb the rankings in his final year of high school.

His other offers have come from William & Mary, UMass, East Carolina, Buffalo, James Madison, Norfolk State, Rutgers, Temple, Kent State, and Boston College.



Kris Trinidad makes it three with Campbell

The tank on L.C. Bird’s defensive line, Kris Trinidad, added a third offer to his growing list, this one from Campbell University.

His size at 6-5 and 190 lbs attracts the attention of college coaches, as does his work on and off the field. Trinidad is a great student, who makes good grades, and shows respect to adults.

Trindad’s list is short so far, but it is growing. His other offers have come from Army-West Point, and Old Dominion.

Matoaca’s Bailey hears from Virginia Tech

A Matoaca junior, Devin Bailey heard from coach Justin Fuente this past week, who offered him a preferred walk-on spot with the Hokies.

An athletic and skilled defensive back, Bailey would attend Virginia Tech and practice and play with the team and hope to earn a scholarship at a later date.

Despite this being a first “offer” of sorts for the 6-0, 180-pound, coach Jay Parker said that this is just the beginning of Bailey’s recruitment.

Devin’s brother, Jalen, was also a gridiron star. After playing at Fork Union Military Academy, he’s now at Old Dominion University.