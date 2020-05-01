Utility rate increase nixed, revised budget approved

By Caleb M. Soptelean A planned increase in utility rates went down the drain last week as a result of the impact of the...

A planned increase in utility rates went down the drain last week as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to keep utility fees the same in Fiscal Year 2021, which starts July 1. They also unanimously approved a revised budget of $723.6 million, which is almost $50 million less than the original proposal.

“Kudos to [deputy county administrator Matt Harris] and the entire budget team,” board chairwoman Leslie Haley said during the April 21 virtual meeting. “They started over from almost square one.” She also noted the work of the county’s information and technology and media-communications departments.

The revised budget does not include a 2 percent increase for county employees’ salaries, and it defers some projects and major maintenance.

Harris noted that, although $2.9 million was reduced for education, the final number is still $9.6 million greater than what’s in the current Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

In other action, the board approved a $1.03 million contract with R.J. Smith Construction Co. Inc. for a project at the Proctor’s Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant’s septage receiving station. R.J. Smith was the low bidder out of four companies. The project consists of the installation of a new automatic septage receiving station with associated grinder, building, controls, and accessories. The vote was 4-0, with supervisor Jim Ingle recusing himself because he works for R.J. Smith.

The supervisors approved conveyance of .229 acre at Kingsland and Hopkins roads to the state to be used for a roundabout. The item was presented by Dean R. Sasek, who announced that he is the new real property manager, replacing John Harmon. Sasek was previously the assistant real property manager.

Legislative news

The supervisors also heard from legislative liaison Mary Ann Curtin about the state legislators’ “veto session,” which convened Wednesday, April 22.

Curtin said legislators considered 94 bills and 140 budget amendments that were suggested by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Curtin noted that the House’s outdoor session, held under a canopy, was interrupted by the sound of horns from vehicles passing by as drivers were protesting Northam’s closure of “non-essential” businesses as a result of COVID-19. Curtin also noted that House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax County) fainted during the session, which delayed it for about an hour.

Legislators accepted Northam’s amendment delaying an increase in the minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 an hour. It had been scheduled to rise in January but was put on hold until May 1, 2021 One Democrat, Sen. Janet Howell of Fairfax County, voted with Republicans against the delay, which resulted in a 20-20 tie that was broken by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Republicans reportedly wanted Northam to axe the raise entirely.

Curtin said the General Assembly will likely return in late August to deal with what she called the “caboose budget,” or that which remains from Fiscal Year 2020, which ends June 30.

In Chesterfield County the next board meeting is May 27.