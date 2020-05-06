Lewis, Coleman have more college offers

By Walter Scott Jr. It seems that the number of scholarship offers for wide receiver Troy Lewis and for running back Jacob Coleman changes...

By Walter Scott Jr.

It seems that the number of scholarship offers for wide receiver Troy Lewis and for running back Jacob Coleman changes day by day.

The Matoaca standouts reeled in more offers this week.

Lewis is now up to 22 offers. His previous count total stood at 19. This past week, he’s added offers from East Carolina, Kent State, and Old Dominion.

East Carolina features Coleman’s older brother, Jonathan, and the university has already offered Jacob. Two other locals, Matoac’s Immanuel Hickman, and Thomas Dale’s Rick D’Abreu, are already on the roster.

Old Dominion received commitments from two local players: Phillip Allen Jr. of Thomas Dale, and Elijah Rivers of L.C. Bird.

Jacob Coleman brought his offer total to 13 this week, adding offers from Ohio and Towson.

Both Lewis and Coleman have been particularly attractive to colleges because of their academics. For example, Lewis sports a 3.9 GPA and has been offered scholarships by six schools in the Ivy League.